NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 4 2 0 .666 156 168 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113 1-2-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 New England 2 3 0 .400 109 110 2-1-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Jets 0 6 0 .000 75 185 0-3-0 0-3-0 0-4-0 0-2-0 0-2-0
South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 5 0 0 1.000 164 126 3-0-0 2-0-0 4-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115 3-0-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Houston 1 5 0 .166 146 182 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-4-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Jacksonville 1 5 0 .166 125 181 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-4-0 0-1-0 1-2-0
North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 5 0 0 1.000 156 94 4-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104 2-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Cleveland 4 2 0 .666 163 187 3-0-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 Cincinnati 1 4 1 .250 129 157 1-1-0 0-3-1 1-4-0 0-0-1 0-2-0
West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 175 127 2-1-0 3-0-0 5-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 110 0-2-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 2 4 0 .333 173 218 2-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 Philadelphia 1 4 1 .250 141 175 0-2-1 1-2-0 0-2-1 1-2-0 0-1-0 N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .166 101 152 1-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 1-4-0 1-1-0 Washington 1 5 0 .166 108 162 1-2-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 1-1-0
South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 4 2 0 .666 177 122 3-0-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Carolina 3 3 0 .500 138 141 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Atlanta 1 5 0 .166 162 184 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-5-0 0-1-0
North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 5 1 0 .833 128 116 2-1-0 3-0-0 0-1-0 5-0-0 1-0-0 Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 162 139 2-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 4-1-0 2-0-0 Detroit 2 3 0 .400 133 143 0-2-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192 0-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0
West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135 3-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0 Arizona 4 2 0 .666 166 112 1-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .666 152 114 2-0-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 4-1-0 0-1-0 San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 148 130 1-3-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 ___
Sunday’s Games
Tennessee 42, Houston 36, OT N.Y. Giants 20, Washington 19 Indianapolis 31, Cincinnati 27 Atlanta 40, Minnesota 23, OT Chicago 23, Carolina 16 Detroit 34, Jacksonville 16 Pittsburgh 38, Cleveland 7 Denver 18, New England 12 Baltimore 30, Philadelphia 28 Miami 24, N.Y. Jets 0 Tampa Bay 38, Green Bay 10 San Francisco 24, L.A. Rams 16 Open: L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Seattle
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 26, Buffalo 17 Arizona 38, Dallas 10
Thursday, Oct. 22
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Houston, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at New England, 4:25 p.m. Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota
Monday, Oct. 26
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.
BaseballPostseason GlanceAll Times EDTx-if necessaryLEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES(Best-of-7)American LeagueTampa Bay 4, Houston 3At San Diego
Sunday. Oct. 11: Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1 Monday, Oct. 12: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2 Tuesday, Oct. 13: Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2 Wednesday, Oct. 14: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3 Thursday, Oct. 15: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3 Friday, Oct. 16: Houston 7, Tampa Bay 4 Saturday, Oct. 17: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2
National LeagueLos Angeles Dodgers 4, Atlanta 3At Arlington, Texas
Monday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 1 Tuesday, Oct. 13: Atlanta 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7 Wednesday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles Dodgers 15, Atlanta 3 Thursday, Oct. 15: Atlanta 10, Los Angeles Dodgers 2 Friday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles Dodgers 7, Atlanta 3 Saturday, Oct. 17: Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1 Sunday, Oct. 18: Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Atlanta 3
WORLD SERIES(Best-of-7)Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa BayAt Arlington, Texas(All Games on Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 20: Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 8:09 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21: Tampa Bay (Snell 4-2) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) vs. Tampa Bay, 8:08 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, 8:08 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct. 25: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, 8:08 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 27: Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. x-Wednesday, Oct. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:09 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced RHPs Seth Frankoff and Brady Lail, and INFs Joe Hudson and Joseph Odom have been outrighted to Tacoma (PCL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated LF Adam Duvall from the 10-day IL. Activated OFs Tucker Davidson and Ender Inciarte, INFs Adeiny Hechavarria, Alex Jackson and William Contreras, RHPs Chad Sobotka, Jasseel De La Cruz, Luke Jackson, Touki Toussaint and Patrick Weigel and LHPs Tucker Davidson and Sean Newcomb. CINCINNATI REDS — Announced vice president and general manager Nick Krall will head the baseball operations department. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed TE Evan Baylis to the active roster. Promoted DL Trevon Coley and LB Reggie Walker to the active roster. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with pitching coach Jim Hickey.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Evan Baylis to the active roster. Promoted DL Trevon Coley and LB Reggie Walker to the active roster. BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted DE Bryan Cox and DT Justin Zimmer to the active roster. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DL Margus Hunt. Waived DT Andrew Brown. DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated LB Leighton Vander Esch from injured reserve. Placed QB Dak Prescott and DT Trysten Hill on injured reserve. Signed DT Justin Hamilton. DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Albert Huggins to the practice squad. HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed DT Eli Ankou off waivers from the Colts. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DB Nate Meadors to the practice squad. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed WR Mason Kinsey to the practice squad. Released WR Devin Ross from the practice squad. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated LB Kiko Alonso and WR/RB Ty Montgomery to return from injured reserve. NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed LB Lorenzo Carter on injured reserve. TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Corey Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LT Taylor Lewan on injured reserve.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Re-signed F Christian Fischer to a two-year, one-way contract. BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Steven Fogarty to a one-year contract. OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed F J.C. Beaudin to a one-year, two-way contract. VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed F Adam Gaudette and Jayce Hawryluk to one-year contracts.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.