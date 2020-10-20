Field hockey
MIFFLINBURG — Camille Finerghty had a goal and an assist in the first half to help lead Mifflinburg to a 4-0 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over Milton on Monday.
Finerghty assisted on a goal by Chloe Hanselman in the first quarter before scoring her goal in the second period.
In the fourth quarter, Camryn Murray and Brook Karchner both scored, with the latter’s goal coming on a penalty stroke for Mifflinburg (9-5-2, 6-2-2 HAC-I), which will host Lewisburg in the season finale at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Mifflinburg 4, Milton 0at MifflinburgFirst quarter
Miff-Chloe Hanselman, assist Camille Finerghty.
Second quarter
Miff-Finerghty, unassisted.
Fourth quarter
Miff-Camryn Murray, unassisted. Miff-Brook Karchner, unassisted.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 14-2; Corners: Mifflinburg, 8-2; Saves:
Mifflinburg, Jaden Keister, 1, Milia Shoemaker, 1; Milton, 10.
Mifflinburg 3, Midd-West 2 (OT)Saturday at Midd-WestFirst quarter
MW-Marlo Spriggle, assist Sarah Shupp, 3:53.
Third quarter
Miff-Brooke Catherman, assist Camryn Murray, 8:52. MW-Delaney Klingler, assist Haley Stahl, 6:36.
Fourth quarter
Miff-Camille Finerghty, assist Chloe Hanselman, 10:53.
Overtime
Miff-Hanselman, assist Evelyn Osborne, 1:28.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 14-8; Corners: Mifflinburg, 12-6; Saves:
Mifflinburg, Jaden Keister, 7; MW, 11.
Girls soccer Central Columbia 4 Mifflinburg 0
ALMEDIA — Kayla Keefer and Alyxandra Flick scored two goals apiece to lead the Blue Jays to the HAC crossover victory.
Kristi Benfield made six saves to lead Mifflinburg (9-6-1), which ended its regular season against Central (13-1).
Central Columbia 4, Mifflinburg 0at Central ColumbiaFirst half CC-Kayla Keefer, unassisted, 1:38.
Second half
CC-Keefer, unassisted, 43:33. CC-Alyxandra Flick, unassisted, 69:31. CC-Flick, unassisted, 72:33.
Shots: Central, 10-2; Corners: Mifflinburg, 3-2; Saves:
Central, Alaina Humphrey, 2; Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 6.
Southern Columbia 5 Lewisburg 1
LEWISBURG — Lauren Gehre recorded a hat trick and the Tigers also took advantage of an own goal to beat the Green Dragons in the HAC crossover match.
Sophie Kilbride scored for Lewisburg (9-5-1),which out-shot Southern (8-9) 15-6 and got nine saves from Lauren Gross.
Lewisburg next plays at Warrior Run at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Green Dragons’ season finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.