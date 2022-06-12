SELINSGROVE — Jason Shultz, of Carlisle, turned in a dominating performance Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway for his second-career win in the Patriot Sprint Tour 19th annual Joe Whitcomb Memorial for 360 sprint cars on Advance Concrete Systems/Kids Night.
The $3,071 win at the wheel of the Ritter Racing/Selinsgrove Ford No. 35 was also his second of the season and the 24th of his 358-360 sprint car racing career at the track.
Shultz earned the pole position for the race and beat out Parker Evans for the early lead at the drop of the green flag. Shultz quickly pulled away from the field as Evans and fourth-place starter Mike Thompson dueled for the second spot.
On the second circuit, sixth-place starter Derek Locke raced into the third spot with seventh-place starter Jake Karklin blasting into fourth by lap five.
While Shultz continued to stretch his lead, an exciting three-car battle unfolded for the runner up position between Evans, Locke and Karklin. On the ninth circuit, Karklin advanced to second and attempted to reel in Shultz.
At the halfway point, ninth-place starter Mark Smith showed some speed and moved into the top five. With five laps remaining, Shultz developed over half-a-track lead as Locke powered into second. At the finish, Shultz posted a convincing 13.93-second margin of victory over Locke, Smith, Karklin and eighth-place finisher Davie Franek.
For Coleby Frye of Dover, his first win of the season in the 25-lap super late model race was also his 24th career in the division at Selinsgrove. Frye became the fifth different winner in as many super late model races at the track this season.
He won by 1.6 seconds over Hayes Mattern, Dylan Yoder, Jeff Rine and Brett Schadel.
Jake Jones, of Hunlock Creek, recorded his third win of the season in the 12-lap roadrunner race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.