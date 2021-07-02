SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway will host the 31st annual Pennsylvania Speedweek Finale for 410 sprint cars at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4.
The Middleswarth Potato Chips Opperman-Bogar-Heintzelman Memorial, and will pay $7,500 to win to commemorate the track’s 75th anniversary.
Grandstand and pit gates will open at 4 p.m. Qualifying is slated to start at 7:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove Speedway is the only dirt track where the late Hall of Famer Jan Opperman clinched a championship. That title run occurred in 1973 while Opperman was driving the Bogar Speed Equipment No. 99 owned by Selinsgrove resident Dick Bogar and wrenched by Ralph Heintzelman of Beavertown.
Opperman died in 1997, with Bogar and Heintzelman passing away in 2014 and 2019, respectively.
Since the inception of Pennsylvania Speedweek in 1991, Selinsgrove Speedway has hosted a series event 27 times. Fred Rahmer, of Salfordville, scored seven Selinsgrove Speedweek victories during his career, the most of any driver.
