SELINSGROVE — Noting a demand from fans and teams, Selinsgrove Speedway has announced that 410 sprint cars will compete in 12 races at the 1/2-mile Snyder County dirt track in 2022.
The 410 sprint car series will kick off at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, and will culminate with the Jim Nace Memorial 40th Anniversary National Open Sept. 23-24, the first time in 30 years that the speedway’s crown jewel race will be a two-day event.
On Sunday, April 24, the 410 sprint cars will be featured in the annual Ray Tilley Classic, in honor of the speedway’s all-time career leading sprint car feature winner.
Next on the slate will be Thursday, May 26, the first of two “Thursday Thunder” dates, followed by an open wheel doubleheader Thursday, June 16, when the winged 410 sprint cars will be joined by the USAC wingless 410 sprint cars as part of the 2022 Eastern Storm Tour.
Selinsgrove will host the PA Speedweek finale for the 410 sprint cars Sunday, July 3, with the running of the Opperman-Bogar-Heintzelman Memorial. The race will carry a rain date of Monday, July 4, if needed.
Another mid-week show will be staged Tuesday, July 19, for the track’s 76th Anniversary Eve Sprint Car Spectacular. The 410 sprint cars will return Saturday, July 23, for the Summer Championship Night.
The 42nd Annual Jack Gunn Memorial will feature the 410 sprint cars Saturday, Aug. 27. The 410 spring cars will also be in action Sunday, Sept. 4.
The season will come to a climactic conclusion with the Nace Memorial 40th Anniversary National Open weekend Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. Friday night will be a preliminary race leading into Saturday’s National Open finale. This will mark the first two-day National Open format at the track since 1992, when Darren Eash of Woodbine, Md., and Don Kreitz of Sinking Spring were the weekend winners, respectively. The rain date for Saturday’s event, if needed, will be Sunday, Sept. 25.
All of the 410 sprint car series dates will also have support divisions on the racing cards.
Selinsgrove Speedway’s 2022 Opening Day will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, featuring the Short Track Super Series modifieds in the Icebreaker 40, plus 602 crate sportsman modifieds.
Bloomsburg Fair Raceway ‘22 schedule announced
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway will host 11 events in 2022, spanning April 22 to Aug. 25.
The season will first get underway with a pair of Test and Tune events, being held from 6 to 9 p.m. April 7 and 14.
Thursday, April 21, marks the first race night of the year, and will feature the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 Sprint Car Series, accompanied by the All Pro SpeedSTRs.
Next on the slate is Thursday, May 5, featuring 25-lap events each for the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprints and the 360/358 Winged Sprints.
The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models will compete at the track for the first time on Thursday, May 19, an event which will pay $10,000 to win. Also on the card will be the PASS 305 Sprint cars.
Fan Appreciation Night will be held on Thursday, June 2. Back for a second appearance on the year will be the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprints, along with the ARDC Midgets and the FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks.
The Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled by Sunoco returns to the track Tuesday, June 7, with an event paying $7,000 to win. Joining in on the action will be the STSS 602 Crate Modifieds. This event has a Wednesday, June 8, rain date in place.
The only Sunday show will be presented June 19 when the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car Championship tour tackles Bloomsburg as part of the Eastern Storm. The event will pay $6,000 to win. The All Pro SpeedSTRs will also be in action.
The month of July has the first of three dates on Thursday, July 7, a $3,000 to win feature for late models and the Rapid Tire East Coast Sprints doing battle in $2000-to-win 25 lapper.
The second July show will feature the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds in a 60-lap, $7,000 to win feature on Wednesday, July 13. The PASS 305 Sprints will complement the night. In the event of inclement weather, Thursday, July 14, will be utilized.
Back in action Friday, July 29, will be the Rapid Tire East Coast Sprints, along with the United Racing Club presented by Capitol Renegade Custom Trailers 360 Sprints and IMCA Modifieds.
358 Modifieds, running under Big Diamond Speedway rules, will headline the action Thursday, Aug. 18, with a $3,500 first place prize being offered. The doubleheader program will include the Rapid Tire East Coast Sprint Cars.
The season will conclude Wednesday, Aug. 24, with a race for the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 Sprint Car Series, paying $6,000 to win.
All races will start at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.