Dietrich scores Williams Grove title

MECHANICSBURG — Danny Dietrich, of Gettysburg, capped off his 2022 sprint car campaign Saturday night at Williams Grove Speedway by claiming his second-career Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car track title, with an eighth place-finish in the season-ending National Open.
The title is also a second for car owner Gary Kauffman, having taking the title with Dietrich as well, in 2019.
The title chase came right down to the wire as Dietrich entered the National Open 185 points behind in the standings.
After starting 19th in the field, Dietrich raced his way forward to ninth, placing himself in a tie with Freddie Rahmer for the point lead, before gaining one more spot which ended up giving him a 10-point advantage to claim the crown.
Dietrich picked up three wins at the oval during the season, including a sweep of the Jack Gunn Memorial twin 20s sanctioned by the All Stars in late August.
Aside from the victories, among his other top results were a trio of seconds, four third-place finishes and a pair of fifths.
In total, Dietrich raced to 15 top-10 finishes on the year at Williams Grove while competing in 20 of the 24 main events staged.
Dietrich now joins a list of other oval two-time track champions which includes Rahmer, Jimmy Nace, Keith Kauffman, Smokey Snellbaker, Kramer Williamson and Johnny Mackison Sr.
Earning Rookie of the Year honors was Austin Bishop, who ended up 21st in season points.
Lucas Wolfe earned the Sportsmanship Award.
Dylan Norris was voted Most Improved Driver of the 2022 season, by virtue of earning his first win early in the year, before ending up third in season points.
Lance Dewease was crowned the 2022 Hoosier Diamond Series titlist in late September.
The title is the fifth of Dewease’s career, having taken three alone for current car owner Don Kreitz Jr., while it was a fifth overall for Kreitz.
Stewart to make NHRA debut
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart will make his drag racing debut this weekend at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Stewart will compete for McPhillips Racing in a Top Alcohol dragster — the equivalent of NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series.
“I’m excited and nervous at the same time,” Stewart said. “It’s definitely going to be a big learning curve, and to do it at a national event right out of the gate adds to the challenge. But it’s something I’ve really been wanting to do and I’ve been working toward this moment. I’m not taking it lightly. It’s a serious business and I’m going to be as prepared as possible when I get to Las Vegas.”
Although he has a Top Fuel license — earned over two multi-day sessions at Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School and a handful of tests over the last two years — the 51-year-old felt Top Alcohol was a smarter entry point.
The three-time NASCAR champion, one-time IndyCar champion and USAC triple crown winner is in his first season of NHRA ownership. Tony Stewart Racing fields a Top Fuel dragster for his wife, Leah Pruett, and a Funny Car for Matt Hagan. Both drivers have qualified for NHRA’s Countdown to the Championship.
