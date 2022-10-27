Dietrich scores Williams Grove title

Danny Dietrich sits behind the wheel of his 410 sprint car during a race held in September at Selinsgrove Speedway. On Saturday, Dietrich was crowned the Williams Grove Speedway’s 410 sprint car track champion.

 Kevin Mertz/The Standard-Journal

MECHANICSBURG — Danny Dietrich, of Gettysburg, capped off his 2022 sprint car campaign Saturday night at Williams Grove Speedway by claiming his second-career Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car track title, with an eighth place-finish in the season-ending National Open.

The title is also a second for car owner Gary Kauffman, having taking the title with Dietrich as well, in 2019.

