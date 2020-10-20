YORK — Hannah Rabb was made for this moment.
Buoyed by her many competitions on the U.S. Kids Golf Tour over the years, the Warrior Run freshman was almost unflappable during Monday’s PIAA Class 2A Championships.
That steely resolve nearly resulted in a state championship for Rabb, but the frosh will have to wait another year for that as she finished second to Rockwood senior Vileska Gelpi, 74-77, for the girls individual title at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.
“It was really exciting. I didn’t expect to do this well,” said Rabb, who’s only 13 years of age. “I’ve played in a lot of big tournaments, but there wasn’t as many people at them (as at states on Monday). The amount of people (in the gallery) at 18 was different, but I was okay with it because I’ve been in a lot of bigger tournaments.
“I knew I’ve played with good competitors before, so I have some experience (there),” Rabb added.
Warrior Run’s coach, Brad Peace, was also over the moon about the performance his young protégé had on Monday.
“Hannah had a great day. She had one bad hole, but she should be super proud of how she did,” said Peace. “Thirteen years old and second in the state right now — that’s pretty awesome — but yeah I’m just super happy for her.”
Playing well above her years, Rabb overcame some shaky play through the front nine to tie herself with Gelpi, the defending state silver medalist, following the 13th hole.
After she bogeyed holes 2, 5, 6 and 8 Rabb sat in fourth place and three shots behind Gelpi, but that was until she sank a long birdie putt on 9 to kickstart her charge for the lead.
“Yeah, I had a couple of bogeys, but when I made the long putt on 9 I knew I was in the zone and I can play my game now,” said Rabb.
“I asked her how she felt in the morning and she said, ‘I’m fine’, but I think the reality is she was maybe a little nervous, but she played through it,” said Peace. “She started off a little slow, but even starting slow she didn’t play bad — she played well.
“I wish the tournament was two days (due to COVID-19 the tournament was shortened to a single day for both classes),” added Peace. “If we had another day I think she could even get into a groove even more, but it is what it is.”
Following her birdie on 9, Rabb kept getting closer and closer to Gelpi, especially by making shots like the one she made on 10.
When her approach shot landed in the bunker Rabb would calmly hit a perfect wedge shot to get her ball within inches of the cup, which she later tapped in to earn her par for the hole.
It was a good thing too because Gelpi then bogeyed 11 and Rabb later birdied 13 as both golfers became locked in a first-place tie with a 2-over-54.
“I had some bad shots throughout (the back nine), but I was able to get up and down and make another birdie, so that was good,” said Rabb. “Then I just hit a bad shot on 17, and I lost it.”
The two golfers remained tied over the next three holes, but that’s when hole No. 17 reared its ugly head.
Rabb triple-bogeyed 17 to once again fall three shots behind Gelpi, who remained steady the last two holes to hold on for the title.
“I had a bad tee shot and I was blocked, so I just tried to lay up and then I took my shot, which was a little disappointing. Then there was a hazard behind the hole, so I was a little nervous and when I’m nervous I tend to hit the ball too far. Then I got upset and let my emotions get the best of me,” said Rabb.
“I just tried to do my best, because I knew I was three strokes behind (Gelpi) and I just wanted to finish the best I could,” added Rabb. “I knew Gelpi finished second last year, so I just tried to play my best and it felt pretty good (keeping up with Gelpi). I didn’t know how I stood in the leaderboard, so I just knew I was close with her and it felt pretty good to be tied with such a good player.”
Regardless of what happened on 17, Peace just liked seeing how Rabb closed out her day despite shanking her approach shot on 18 to land in the bunker once again.
“She had a bad hole, but she came back on 18 and had a great drive to still finish strong. I mean, that’s what you want to see and that’s what she did. She handled it well,” said Warrior Run’s coach. “I think she’s frustrated because she knows how close she was to being (a state champion), but she did well.”
On the boys side, Lewisburg’s two entrants — Nick Mahoney and Sean Kelly — finished in a tie for 10th and in a tie for 23rd, respectively. Mahoney shot a 6-over-77 to become one of Lewisburg’s highest ever place finishers at states, while Kelly carded a 10-over 81.
“As it stands right now, this is a big deal. I’m very pleased with both of them — composure wise,” said Lewisburg coach Joseph Faust. “Playing at this level is different, and it brings a little bit of nerves no matter how times you’ve been here, and with this being their first time (at states) I’m sure as much they show complete composure on the outside, there’s a little bit going on inside that just stirs their stomach a little bit.
“Both of them are great competitors and they might not be so pleased (with their scores), but that’s what’s going to make them better next year,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Mahoney, a sophomore, birdied holes 8 and 13, but he also bogeyed seven holes including a getting double bogey on 11. However, only two bogeys came in the front nine for Mahoney.
“I played pretty well on the front nine and I started the back nine pretty well, but I didn’t close out the best,” said Mahoney. “I mean, when you have a double (bogey) it messes on your mindset a little bit and you just have to move past it. I think I parred the next couple of holes after that and I was able to move on.
“Being at states for golf is great. I’m only a sophomore and I got hopefully two more years (competing here) — that would be pretty cool,” added Mahoney.
Kelly, on the other hand, bogeyed six of his first nine holes including getting a triple bogey on 9.
The junior would finish stronger than he began, however, as he birdied the 10th hole and parred five other holes.
“I’m not too satisfied and I wasn’t really happy with the way I played,” said Kelly. “I tripled 9. I wasn’t playing great, but I was only about 5-over-par going into that hole with only (carding) bogeys and pars, so I wasn’t too mad, but (the 9 hole) kind of really hurt.
“It was a good experience and it can only help me grow, and hopefully I’ll try to come back next year and shoot better,” added Kelly.
Isaiah Swan of North East and Matthew Tressler of Scranton Prep finished their 18 holes tied for first place with 2-under-69s, but Swan won the first playoff hole to claim the Class 2A boys individual title.
