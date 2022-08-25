SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove Speedway swings back into racing action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, with The Acme Companies 42nd Annual Jack Gunn Memorial for the Lelands.com 410 sprint cars, plus the limited late models and PASS 305 sprint cars.
The special Saturday night summer outing for the 410 sprint cars will be a 25-lap tribute to the late Central Pennsylvania Hall of Fame promoter, paying $5,000 to win and $400 to start. A total purse of nearly $20,000 will be on the line for the fifth 410 sprint car race of the season at the track.
Time trials and heat races will be the sprint car qualifying format. The fast qualifier will earn a $300 bonus from Fast Tees in memory of five-time champion Jim Nace. Track gates will open at 5 p.m.
Anthony Macri, of Dillsburg, is the defending Gunn Memorial champion.
Previous 410 sprint car winners at the track this season include: Macri; Danny Dietrich of Gettysburg; Gio Scelzi of Fresno, Calif.; and Blane Heimbach of Selinsgrove.
Heimbach leads the Lelands.com standings by just 10 points over defending series champion Deitrich entering the Gunn Memorial. The 2022 series champion will receive a $5,000 bonus plus a commemorative watch from Foss Jewelers in Selinsgrove. Freddie Rahmer, of Salfordville, and Lucas Wolfe, of Mechanicsburg, are both only 150 points behind the leader in the third position.
Jack Gunn was a native of Hancock, Md., and brought mid-state sprint car racing into the national spotlight in the 1970s while serving as track announcer and promoter. Gunn guided Selinsgrove, Williams Grove, Penn National and Hagerstown speedways during his promotional reign. He died in 1980 at the age of 48, and was inducted posthumously into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 1990.
The MAPCO Machine Shop limited late models will also compete in its fifth race of the season. Andrew Yoder, of Middleburg, won the first three races of the year with Taylor Farlling, of Carlisle, scoring the most recent triumph. Yoder has a 140-point lead over defending series champion Devin Hart of Port Royal.
In the Apache Tree Service PASS 305 sprint car standings, two-time winner Ken Duke, of Selinsgrove, holds a 215-point advantage over three-time winner and defending series champion Garrett Bard of Wells Tannery. The Aug. 27 race will be the eighth of the season at Selinsgrove for the 305 sprint cars.
Williams Grove to honor Jack Gunn
MECHANICSBURG — Tonight’s twin 20s for the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints at Williams Grove Speedway will honor Jack Gunn. Gates open at 5:30
The Jack Gunn Memorial twin 20-lap mains will each pay $4,000 to win with total purses for each feature worth over $20,000 each.
The event will be the 40th annual Jack Gunn Memorial. Bobby Allen was the first winner in 1983, with additional names on the win list including Frankie Kerr, Jason Johnson, Lance Dewease, Greg Hodnett, Fred Rahmer, Daryn Pittman, Keith Kauffman and Don Kreitz Jr.
One of the most notable car owners in Williams Grove Speedway history will be honored at the track Friday, Sept. 2, when the oval presents the Hoosier Diamond Series Joe Harz Tribute Race for the 410 sprint cars.
The Harz Tribute Race for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars will pay $6,000 to the winner, and time trials will be used to set the heat starting grids.
Also on the program will be the make-up Match Race for 358 sprint cars offering a total purse worth more than $20,000.
Harz, owner of the famed yellow No. 88H sprint car for the better part of two decades spanning portions of the 1980s, ‘90s and 2000s, will be feted prior to the races with a meet and greet in the speedway infield beginning at 5:45 p.m.
After fielding modifieds for several years, Harz launched into the sprint car world in 1984 with Meme Desantis of Temple wheeling the car. After that, drivers such as Kramer Williamson, Fred Rahmer, Richard Lupo, Kenny Adams, Sean Michael, Mike Wagner and Lance Dewease wheeled the car, among a few others.
Harz recently turned age 75 and the Elmer, N.J., native is still going strong, attending races throughout the season and across the nation.
At Williams Grove alone his cars copped 41 main events, including victories in the National Open, Summer Nationals, season opener, Early Bird Championship and in the Mitch Smith Memorial.
