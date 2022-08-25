SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove Speedway swings back into racing action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, with The Acme Companies 42nd Annual Jack Gunn Memorial for the Lelands.com 410 sprint cars, plus the limited late models and PASS 305 sprint cars.

The special Saturday night summer outing for the 410 sprint cars will be a 25-lap tribute to the late Central Pennsylvania Hall of Fame promoter, paying $5,000 to win and $400 to start. A total purse of nearly $20,000 will be on the line for the fifth 410 sprint car race of the season at the track.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.