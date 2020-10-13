TURBOTVILLE - Playing its fourth game in the last six days, you couldn't blame Mount Carmel's girls soccer team for being a little tired entering Tuesday's conference matchup against Warrior Run.
The Red Tornadoes didn't show much, if any, fatigue as they took the Defenders into not one overtime, but two.
After 20 extra minutes of action neither team was able to score the deciding goal however, as Mount Carmel and Warrior Run finished their Heartland Athletic Conference Division II contest with a 1-1 tie.
"It was a rough one. We were tired and we were coming off a lot of games," said Mount Carmel coach Emily Lloyd. "So, it was kind of rough, but the girls played hard."
Warrior Run (2-8-1, 2-5-1 HAC-II) got a break late in the first half as the Defenders were awarded a direct kick with 4:37 remaining.
The ensuing kick by Amber Axtman somehow skidded through the crowd in front of the net and into the left side of the goal to give Warrior Run a surprising lead.
Now trailing in the game, Mount Carmel (5-5-1, 3-2-1) didn't get mad following the goal - they would eventually get even.
The Red Tornadoes tied the game with 25:06 left to go in regulation on a perfect cross from Talia Mazzatesta to Mia Chapman for a shot that just blew past Defenders' keeper Kylee Brouse.
"The girls were all right. They were fighting back and they were still pushing hard," said Lloyd. "That goal picked them up a little bit, and we kept on fighting hard.
"We just couldn't get through their defense to score the (go-ahead) goal," added Mount Carmel's coach.
Warrior Run's defense certainly did stiffen up following Mount Carmel's goal. Even though the Defenders weren't able to score the game-winner, they didn't give one up, either.
"The girls said they didn't want to lose. They wanted to win this game and they came out in (OT), and I think they played well," said Warrior Run coach Rob Ryder. "I think they did a great job in overtime - they just didn't finish."
Luckily for Mount Carmel, which was coming off a 5-0 loss to Southern Columbia on Monday, Tuesday's contest didn't end in a loss.
Now the Red Tornadoes must prepare for the Midd-West Mustangs, which Mount Carmel hosts at 4 p.m. Thursday.
"The girls are just going to come back stronger in the next game," said Lloyd. "We are playing Midd-West on Thursday, and we're out to win. We're having a good season, and we're just going to keep on fighting and keep on going strong."
Mount Carmel 1, Warrior Run 1 (2 OT)
at Warrior Run
First half
WR-Amber Axtman, direct kick, 4:37.
Second half
MC-Mia Chapman, assist Talia Mazzatesta, 25:06.
Shots: Warrior Run, 11-8; Corners: Warrior Run, 5-2; Saves: Warrior Run, Kylee Brouse, 7; Mount Carmel, Gabby McGinley and Payton Carl, 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.