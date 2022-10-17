LEWISBURG — Ryan Opperman had two touchdown runs and Wade Young threw for two scores to lead Lewisburg to its first victory of the season Saturday, a 42-7 triumph over Midd-West on Homecoming Night at Bucknell’s Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
A 76-yard jaunt by Opperman in the first quarter immediately gave Lewisburg (1-7) the lead.
Young then tossed his two touchdown passes in the second quarter — on a 34-yard pass to Charlie Landis and a 26-pass to Cam Michaels. Michael Casale added a 31-yard run in the same quarter to build the Green Dragons’ lead to 28-0 at the half.
Opperman’s later ran for an 18-yard score in the third, plus Sean Field added a 44-yard run for Lewisburg.
Lewisburg 42, Midd-West 7
Saturday at Bucknell University
Midd-West (1-7) 0 0 0 7—7
Lewisburg (1-7) 7 21 14 0—42
L—Ryan Opperman 76 run (Cohen Hoover kick), 8:03
L—Charles Landis 34 pass from Wade Young (Hoover kick), 11:00
L—Cam Michaels 26 pass from Young (Hoover kick), 8:49
L—Michael Casale 31 run (Hoover kick), 7:06
L—Opperman 18 run (Hoover kick), 8:43
L—Sean Field 44 run (Hoover kick), 2:59
MW—Bryce Hackenburg 13 run (Jasher Wolfe kick), 8:27
Rushes-yards 31-102 25-239
Comp-Att-Int 5-17-3 5-8-0
Penalties-yards 6-32 5-44
RUSHING: Midd-West, Austin Dorman 12-52; Jasher Wolfe 7-37; Bryce Hackenburg 7-16, TD; Kyle Shupp 1-5; Edgar Murphy 2-3; Avery Engelhart 2-(-11). Lewisburg, Ryan Opperman 6-118, 2 TD; Sean Field 6-65, TD; Michael Casale 2-33, TD; Chase Wenrich 1-20; Nick Coleman 3-7; Landon Michaels 1-(-1); Wade Young 6-(-3).
PASSING: Midd-West, Wolfe 5-15-3, 37 yards; Keaton Kreider 0-2-0. Lewisburg, Young 5-6-0, 135 yards, 2 TD; Wenrich 0-2-0.
RECEIVING: Midd-West, Engelhart 2-19; Kaden Kullman 1-8; Shupp 1-6; Cory Weiand 1-4. Lewisburg, Cam Michaels 4-101, TD; Charles Landis 1-34, TD.
INTERCEPTIONS: Lewisburg, Michaels, Landis, Casale.
