DUBOIS — Warrior Run shook off terrible second inning Wednesday to come back and beat Hollidaysburg, 12-9, and remain undefeated in the Senior Little League Baseball PA State Tournament at DuBois City Park’s Stern Field.
Section 4 champ Hollidaysburg put eight runs on the board in the bottom of the second inning to take an 8-4 lead.
Warrior Run responded with a four-run third inning to tie the game.
An RBI single by Griffen Harrington along with a couple of errors helped knot up the score.
Warrior Run then tallied a pair of runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to go ahead 12-8.
A failed pick-off attempt allowed Cohen Zechman to score in the fourth prior to Landon Tillson grounding out to bring home another run.
Then with two outs in the fifth, James Keifer hit an RBI single to bring home Chase Knarr. Later, an error on a ground ball hit by Zechman helped Keifer come home with an insurance run.
Harrington once again led Warrior Run’s offense with a 2-for-4 day that included a double, walk, two RBI and two runs scored.
In addition, Tillson batted 1-for-3, but he walked twice, scored three runs and had an RBI, and Landen Wagner batted 1-for-4 with walk and three runs scored.
Warrior Run, which took advantage of nine Hollidaysburg errors to aid in the victory, reaches the winners’ bracket final where the team will play Section 7 champ Downingtown West at 8 p.m. tonight.
Senior Little League Baseball PA State Tournament
At DuBois City Park’s Stern Field
Warrior Run 12, Hollidaysburg 9
Warrior Run 224 220 0 – 12-8-1
Hollidaysburg 080 001 0 – 9-12-9
Landon Polcyn, Gabe Engel (2), James Keifer (6) and Landon Tillson. C. Myers, A. Musselman (2), C. Hartman (2), R. Mullin (5), L. Douglas (7) and T. Rossman.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Landen Wagner, 1-for-4, walk, 3 runs scored; Tillson, 1-for-3, 2 walks, 3 runs, RBI; Griffen Harrington, 2-for-4, double, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Polcyn, 2 walks; Chase Knarr, 1-for-4, walk, run; Keifer, 1-for-4, walk, RBI, run; Cohen Zechman, 1-for-4, 2 runs; Tyler Ulrich, 1-for-3.
Top Hollidaysburg hitters: J. Banks,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.