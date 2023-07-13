DUBOIS — Warrior Run shook off terrible second inning Wednesday to come back and beat Hollidaysburg, 12-9, and remain undefeated in the Senior Little League Baseball PA State Tournament at DuBois City Park’s Stern Field.

Section 4 champ Hollidaysburg put eight runs on the board in the bottom of the second inning to take an 8-4 lead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.