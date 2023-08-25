MECHANICSBURG — Tonight's $8,000-to-win York Building Products 41st annual Jack Gunn Memorial for 410 sprints at Williams Grove Speedway finds the track beginning its fifth decade of honoring the late oval promoter.

First run in 1983, the Gunn Memorial honors late Williams Grove promoter Jack Gunn, a native of Hancock, Md.

