MECHANICSBURG — Tonight's $8,000-to-win York Building Products 41st annual Jack Gunn Memorial for 410 sprints at Williams Grove Speedway finds the track beginning its fifth decade of honoring the late oval promoter.
First run in 1983, the Gunn Memorial honors late Williams Grove promoter Jack Gunn, a native of Hancock, Md.
Bobby Allen was the first Gunn Memorial winner in 1983, with additional names on the win list including Frankie Kerr, Jason Johnson, Lance Dewease, Greg Hodnett, Fred Rahmer, Daryn Pittman and Keith Kauffman.
However, no driver has claimed more Gunn Memorials over the years than the now retired Don Kreitz Jr.
Jack Gunn was a Hall of Fame Promoter who heralded the speedway as promoter from 1967 until his untimely death from cancer at the age of 48 in 1980.
He began working at the track during the early 1960s as an announcer and honed his skill on the microphone while eventually relaying his talents into the oval’s captain.
It was during his tenure at the helm of Williams Grove Speedway that Gunn rose to prominence on the local and national scene and he took the facility with him.
During his career at Williams Grove, Gunn also promoted other area tracks. Gunn’s mark on both Williams Grove and the region itself was to help raise sprint car racing to not only a weekly division but a premiere weekly headline division at that.
With his hand guiding them, Gunn first lured and then brought the likes of Jan Opperman, Bobby Allen, Steve Smith and more to the area to race, make a living and ultimately to make a home in this rich racing region.
Gunn was feted nationally as 1979 Promoter of the Year.
While at the top of his game, he not only stood at the helm at both Williams Grove and Selinsgrove speedways, but he was also doing the job at Hagerstown, (Maryland) and Penn National Speedways.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with action getting underway at 7:30.
