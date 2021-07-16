SELINSGROVE — Mark Smith, of Sunbury, has won a lot of races in four different open wheel divisions throughout his career at Selinsgrove Speedway. On Saturday night he finally captured what had been an elusive first victory in the Mach 1 Chassis 360 Sprint Car Open after making a late-race pass on Pat Cannon of Etters.
Smith earned $5,075 for the win in the 30-lap championship race at the wheel of the CRC Brake Cleaners/NTK Spark Plugs No. M1. It was Smith’s 29th overall 358-360 sprint car win at the track.
The final caution flag unfurled on lap 26 when Brett Wright stopped in turn four with a flat tire. On the ensuing restart a war on wheels unfolded between Cannon and Smith for the lead and win.
With two laps to go Smith made the winning pass using the inside line on the frontstretch. He went on to take the checkered flag by the slimmest of margins over Cannon, Shultz, Locke, and Walter.
Garrett Bard, of Wells Tannery, scored his third Selinsgrove win of the season in the 20-lap 305 sprint car feature, while Adam Campbell, of Danville, notched his first career roadrunner win in the division’s 12-lap race.
Selinsgrove Speedway will present the 75th Anniversary Race featuring 410 sprint cars and super late models at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, anniversary date of the track’s opening in 1946. Each of the 25-lap main events will pay $5,075 to win.
Folk memorial race Sunday
SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Raceway Park, the one-fifth mile track located inside of Selinsgrove’s half-mile track, will present the Roger Folk Memorial All Star Race for 270 micro sprint cars at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 18, paying the winner of the 30-lap tribute event $1,200 out of the $5,730 purse!
Folk was a 1981 graduate of Middleburg High School and was a life-long resident of Middleburg. For nearly two decades he was involved as a track official at Selinsgrove Speedway, most recently as the pace truck driver. He was instrumental in establishing the bowling program at Midd-West High School and served as its first coach. Folk passed away in April 2020 at the age of 56.
Tune-up race tonight
MECHANICSBURG — The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars will go to bat in a Diamond Series World of Outlaws Tune Up race at 7:30 tonight at Williams Grove Speedway, as the the drivers and teams prepare to take on World of Outlaws competitors during the Champion Racing Oil Summer National July 23-24.
Also on the racing program tonight will be a MacMor Construction Summer Series event for the HJ Towing and Recovery 358 sprints.
For the 410 sprint cars, the $6,000 to win main event will be the last opportunity to get dialed in for the incoming Outlaws invasion.
Lance Dewease, of Fayetteville, has been the only driver to repeat in Williams Grove sprint car action this year, now holding four wins to date at the oval. He currently leads the season-long race for the track title over Freddie Rahmer, while also sitting atop the 2021 Diamond Series points over Anthony Macri.
Diamond Series event winners already this season have been Kyle Larson and Dewease, who has scored twice in series races.
