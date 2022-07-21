PORT ROYAL — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series offered a $20,000 midweek special and NASCAR Cup series regular Kyle Larson showed up to steal the show at Port Royal Speedway.
In one of the most dominating performances of the season, the Elk Grove, Calif. native controlled all 30 laps without challenge and crossed the finish line ahead by 2.799-seconds. It's his fourth win of 2022 with Paul Silva on the wrenches of the HendrickCars.com No. 57, and the 28th of his career with "The Greatest Show on Dirt."
"I feel like I did a decent job in traffic, but then I got stuck in for like five-six laps and got pretty nervous," Larson admitted. "I saw Danny [Dietrich] was up to second on the board and I've seen him roll the inside wall here before, so I was trying to keep my eye on that. My car was just phenomenal all night long. We had to pass to win the Heat and pass to win the Dash, so I knew we would be good for the Feature."
Behind Larson, the Pennsylvania Posse defended their home turf in impressive fashion with six of the top-10 finishers coming from local racers. Dietrich, Anthony Macri, and Brent Marks finishing ahead of full-time World of Outlaws driver in fifth place for Sheldon Haudenschild.
Closing out the top-10 at Port Royal was Jeff Halligan, Lance Dewease, Carson Macedo, Devon Borden and Brock Zearfoss.
