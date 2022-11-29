Football
Thursday’s Games Buffalo 28, Detroit 25 Dallas 28, N.Y. Giants 20 Minnesota 33, New England 26 Sunday’s Games Carolina 23, Denver 10 Cincinnati 20, Tennessee 16 Cleveland 23, Tampa Bay 17, OT Jacksonville 28, Baltimore 27 Miami 30, Houston 15 N.Y. Jets 31, Chicago 10 Washington 19, Atlanta 13 L.A. Chargers 25, Arizona 24 Las Vegas 40, Seattle 34, OT Kansas City 26, L.A. Rams 10 San Francisco 13, New Orleans 0 Philadelphia 40, Green Bay 33 Monday’s Games Pittsburgh 24, Indianapolis 17 Thursday, Dec. 1 Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m. Denver at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. Indianapolis at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. Open: Arizona, Carolina Monday, Dec. 5 New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. Pittsburgh 24, Indianapolis 17 Pittsburgh31308—24 Indianapolis03140—17 First Quarter Pit_FG Wright 45, 9:27. Second Quarter Pit_FG Wright 52, 14:09. Pit_Harris 6 run (Wright kick), 7:46. Ind_FG McLaughlin 51, 3:48. Pit_FG Wright 25, :56. Third Quarter Ind_Taylor 2 run (McLaughlin kick), 13:04. Ind_Pittman 6 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), :16. Fourth Quarter Pit_Snell 2 run (Pickens pass from Pickett), 9:55. A_65,982. PitInd First downs2219 Total Net Yards323290 Rushes-yards36-17225-110 Passing151180 Punt Returns3-180-0 Kickoff Returns0-05-225 Interceptions Ret.1-00-0 Comp-Att-Int20-28-022-34-1 Sacked-Yards Lost3-233-19 Punts4-45.53-50.0 Fumbles-Lost0-03-1 Penalties-Yards3-192-20 Time of Possession34:2225:38 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Snell 12-62, Harris 10-35, Pickett 6-32, McFarland 6-30, Olszewski 1-9, D.Watt 1-4. Indianapolis, Taylor 20-86, Ryan 4-22, Moss 1-2. PASSING_Pittsburgh, Pickett 20-28-0-174. Indianapolis, Ryan 22-34-1-199. RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 5-49, Pickens 3-57, Freiermuth 3-39, McFarland 2-11, Sims 2-9, Snell 1-6, Harris 1-4, White 1-2, D.Watt 1-1, Gentry 1-(minus 4). Indianapolis, Woods 8-98, Pittman 7-61, Taylor 3-12, Alie-Cox 2-14, Campbell 2-14. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, McLaughlin 59.
Nov. 29 TeamRecord 1. Georgia12-0 2. Michigan12-0 3. TCU12-0 4. Southern Cal11-1 5. Ohio State11-1 6. Alabama10-2 7. Tennessee10-2 8. Penn State10-2 9. Clemson10-2 10. Kansas State9-3 11. Utah9-3 12. Washington10-2 13. Florida State9-3 14. LSU9-3 15. Oregon State9-3 16. Oregon9-3 17. UCLA9-3 18. Tulane10-2 19. South Carolina8-4 20. Texas8-4 21. Notre Dame8-4 22. UCF9-3 23. North Carolina9-3 24. Mississippi State8-4 25. NC State8-4 COLLEGE SCHEDULE Friday, December 2 EAST Akron (2-9) at Buffalo (5-6), 1 p.m. SOUTHWEST UTSA (10-2) vs. North Texas (7-5), Conference USA Championship at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m. FAR WEST Southern Cal (11-1) vs. Utah (9-3), Pac-12 Championship at Las Vegas, 8 p.m. Saturday, December 3 EAST NCAA FCS Playoffs — Second Round at Worcester, Mass.: Holy Cross (11-0) vs. New Hampshire (9-3), Noon SOUTH NCAA FCS Playoffs — Second Round at Williamsburg, Va.: William & Mary (10-1) vs. Gardner-Webb (7-5), 2 p.m. NCAA FCS Playoffs — Second Round at Homewood, Ala.: Samford (10-1) vs. SE Louisiana (9-3), 3 p.m. Troy (10-2) vs. Coastal Carolina (9-2), Sun Belt Championship at Troy, Ala., 3:30 p.m. Jackson St. (11-0) vs. Southern U. (7-4), SWAC Championship at Jackson, Miss., 4 p.m. Georgia (12-0) vs. LSU (9-3), SEC Championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m. Tulane (10-2) vs. UCF (9-3), American Athletic Conference Championship at New Orleans, 4 p.m. North Carolina (9-3) vs. Clemson (10-2), ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m. MIDWEST Ohio (9-3) vs. Toledo (7-5), MAC Championship at Detroit, Noon NCAA FCS Playoffs — Second Round at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. (10-1) vs. Delaware (8-4), 3 p.m. NCAA FCS Playoffs — Second Round at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. (9-2) vs. Montana (8-4), 3:30 p.m. Michigan (12-0) vs. Purdue (8-4), Big Ten Championship at Indianapolis, 8 p.m. SOUTHWEST TCU (12-0) vs. Kansas St. (9-3), Big 12 Championship at Arlington, Texas, Noon FCS Second RoundNCAA FCS Playoffs — Second Round at San Antonio: Incarnate Word (10-1) vs. Furman (10-2), 2 p.m. FAR WEST NCAA FCS Playoffs — Second Round at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. (10-1) vs. Weber St. (10-2), 3 p.m. Boise St. (9-3) vs. Fresno St. (8-4), Mountain West Championship at Boise, Idaho, 4 p.m. NCAA FCS Playoffs — Second Round at Sacramento, Calif.: Sacramento St. (11-0) vs. Richmond (9-3), 5 p.m. soccer
2022 World Cup
FIRST ROUND x-advanced to second round GROUP A WLTGFGAPts x-Netherlands201517 x-Senegal210546 Ecuador111434 Qatar030170 Sunday, Nov. 20 At Al Khor, Qatar Qatar 0, Ecuador 2 Monday, Nov. 21 At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) Senegal 0, Netherlands 2 Friday, Nov. 25 At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) Qatar 1, Senegal 3 At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa) Netherlands 1, Ecuador 1 Tuesday, Nov. 29 At Al Khor, Qatar Netherlands 2, Qatar 0 At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa) Senegal 2, Ecuador 1 GROUP B WLTGFGAPts x-England201927 x-United States102215 Iran120473 Wales021161 Monday, Nov. 21 At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa) England 6, Iran 2 At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Ahmad bin Ali) United States 1, Wales 1 Friday, Nov. 25 At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Ahmad bin Ali) Wales 0, Iran 2 At Al Khor, Qatar England 0, United States 0 Tuesday, Nov. 29 At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Ahmad bin Ali) Wales 0, England 3 At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) Iran 0, United States 1 GROUP C WLTGFGAPts Poland101204 Argentina110323 Saudi Arabia110223 Mexico011021 Tuesday, Nov. 22 At Lusail, Qatar Argentina 1, Saudi Arabia 2 At Doha, Qatar (974) Mexico 0, Poland 0 Saturday, Nov. 26 At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Education City) Poland 2, Saudi Arabia 0 At Lusail, Qatar Argentina 2, Mexico 0 Wednesday, Nov. 30 At Doha, Qatar (974) Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. At Lusail, Qatar Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. GROUP D WLTGFGAPts x-France200626 Australia110243 Denmark011121 Tunisia011011 Tuesday, Nov. 22 At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Education City) Denmark 0, Tunisia 0 At Al Wakrah, Qatar France 4, Australia 1 Saturday, Nov. 26 At Al Wakrah, Qatar Tunisia 0, Australia 1 At Doha, Qatar (974) France 2, Denmark 1 Wednesday, Nov. 30 At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Education City) Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m. At Al Wakrah, Qatar Australia vs. Denmark, 10 a.m. GROUP E WLTGFGAPts Spain101814 Japan110223 Costa Rica110173 Germany011231 Wednesday, Nov. 23 At Al Rayyan (Khalifa) Germany 1, Japan 2 At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) Spain 7, Costa Rica 0 Sunday, Nov. 27 At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Ahmad bin Ali) Japan 0, Costa Rica 1 At Al Khor, Qatar Spain 1, Germany 1 Thursday, Dec. 1 At Al Rayyan (Khalifa) Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m. At Al Khor, Qatar Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m. GROUP F WLTGFGAPts Croatia101414 Morocco101204 Belgium110123 Canada020150 Wednesday, Nov. 23 At Al Khor, Qatar Morocco 0, Croatia 0 At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Ahmad bin Ali) Belgium 1, Canada 0 Sunday, Nov. 27 At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) Belgium 0, Morocco 2 Thursday, Dec. 1 At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Ahmad bin Ali) Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m. At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m. GROUP G WLTGFGAPts x-Brazil200306 Switzerland110113 Cameroon011341 Serbia011351 Thursday, Nov. 24 At Al Wakrah, Qatar Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0 At Lusail, Qatar Brazil 2, Serbia 0 Monday, Nov. 28 At Al Wakrah, Qatar Cameroon 3, Serbia 3 At Doha, Qatar (974) Brazil 1, Switzerland 0 Friday, Dec. 2 At Lusail, Qatar Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. At Doha, Qatar (974) Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. GROUP H WLTGFGAPts x-Portugal200526 Ghana110553 South Korea011231 Uruguay011021 Thursday, Nov. 24 At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Education City) Uruguay 0, South Korea 0 At Doha, Qatar (974) Portugal 3, Ghana 2 Monday, Nov. 28 At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Education City) South Korea 2, Ghana 3 At Lusail, Qatar Portugal 2, Uruguay 0 Friday, Dec. 2 At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Education City) South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m. At Al Wakrah, Qatar Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m. SECOND ROUND Saturday, Dec. 3 At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa) Netherlands vs. United States, 10 a.m. At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Ahmad bin Ali) Group C winner vs. Group D second place, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) Group D winner vs. Group C second place, 10 a.m. At Al Khor, Qatar England vs. Senegal, 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 At Al Wakrah, Qatar Group E winner vs. Group F second place, 10 a.m. At Doha, Qatar (974) Group G winner vs. Group H second place, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Education City) Group F winner vs. Group E second place, 10 a.m. At Lusail, Qatar Group H winner vs. Group G second place, 2 p.m. QUARTERFINALS Friday, Dec. 9 At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Education City) Al Wakrah winner vs. Doha (974) winner, 10 p.m. At Lusail, Qatar Al Rayyan (Khalifa) winner Al Rayyan (Education City) winner, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) Al Rayyan, Qatar (Education City) winner vs. Lusail winner, 10 a.m. At Al Khor, Qatar Al Khor winner vs. Doha (Al Thumama) winner, 2 p.m. SEMIFINALS Tuesday, Dec. 13 At Lusail, Qatar Lusail winner vs. Al Rayyan winner, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 At Al Khor, Qatar Al Khor winner vs. Doha winner, 2 p.m. THIRD PLACE Saturday, Dec. 17 At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa) Semifinal losers, 10 a.m. CHAMPIONSHIP Sunday, Dec. 18 At Lusail, Qatar Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
BASKETBALL
Monday’s Games Washington 142, Minnesota 127 Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 101 Boston 140, Charlotte 105 Toronto 100, Cleveland 88 Brooklyn 109, Orlando 102 New Orleans 105, Oklahoma City 101 Chicago 114, Utah 107 Denver 129, Houston 113 Phoenix 122, Sacramento 117 Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 115 Tuesday’s Games New York 140, Detroit 110 Dallas 116, Golden State 113 L.A. Clippers at Portland, late Wednesday’s Games Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Toronto at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Houston at Denver, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m. Indiana at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. Thursday’s Games Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m. Friday’s Games Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Denver at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Memphis, 8 p.m. Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m. Chicago at Golden State, 10 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Monday’s Games Toronto 4, Detroit 2 New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 3 Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 5, OT Vegas 3, Columbus 2, SO Dallas 4, St. Louis 1 Edmonton 4, Florida 3, OT Tuesday’s Games San Jose 4, Montreal 0 Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1 Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 1 Anaheim at Nashville, late Colorado at Winnipeg, late Florida at Calgary, late Washington at Vancouver, late Seattle at Los Angeles, late Wednesday’s Games Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7 p.m. San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Chicago, 9:30 p.m. Thursday’s Games Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m. Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m. Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Friday’s Games Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
DEALS
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Named Ramon Vasquez bench coach. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Charlie Montoyo bench coach, Ethan Katz pitching coach, Curt Hasler bullpen coach, Jose Castro hitting coach, Chris Johnson assistant hitting coach, Daryl Boston first base coach, Eddie Rodriguez third base coach, Mike Tosar major league field coordinator and Geoff Head senior director of sports performance. HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jose Abreu on a three-year contract. National League CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with C Luke Maile on a one-year contract. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with 1B Carlos Santana on a one-year contract. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with INF Jeimer Candelario and OF Stone Garrett on one-year contracts. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Kemba Walker to a rest-of-season contract. NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived F Feron Hunt. Signed G DaQuan Jeffries to a two-way contract. SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed F Alize Johnson to a rest-of-season contract. Waived G Jordan Hall. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived S Tae Daley. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed S Adrian Colbert. Promoted DB A.J. Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed DB Eddie Jackson and WR Darnell Mooney on injured reserve. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Owen Carney and WR Tyron Johnson to the practice squad. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Tae Davis to the practice squad. DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived DE Tarell Basham. DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Jarren Williams to the practice squad. Released WR Josh Johnson from the practice squad. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived S Johnathan Abram. Signed S Innis Gaines. Signed TE Nick Guggemos to the practice squad. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Melvin Gordon to the practice squad. Released RB Wayne Gallman and C Austin Reiter from the practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Tyler Hall. Placed CB Anthony Averett on injured reserve. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OLB Jeremiah Attaochu and RB Larry Roundtree III to the practice squad. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR Allen Robinson on injured reserve. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Announced CB Andrew Booth will miss the remainder of the season. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Jahlani Tavai to a two-year contract extension. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Kenny Young to the practice squad. Placed G Drew Desjarlais on injured reserve. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Devery Hamilton, DB Trenton Thompson and LB Quincy Roche to the practice squad. Released WR Robert Foster from the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Jonathan Ward and S Kai Nacua to the practice squad. Released DE Marquiss Spencer and WR Diontae Spencer from the practice squad. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released OT Roderick Johnson and RB Kennedy Brooks from the practice squad. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed DL Renell Wren to the practice squad. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed DL Kemoko Turay to the practice squad.
