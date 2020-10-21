MILTON — There’s no doubt that Milton’s boys soccer team has come a long way over the last several years, but as Lewisburg showed on Tuesday the Black Panthers aren’t at the Green Dragons’ level quite yet.
Behind a hat trick from Jack Dieffenderfer, and a total of four goals scored off set pieces, Lewisburg rolled to a 7-0 Heartland Athletic Conference crossover victory over Milton on its home pitch.
Milton coach Eric Yoder knew going in that his players would have their work cut out for them in trying to stop Lewisburg’s offense, which has scored five goals or more in all but two contests this year.
“I think they scored less than five (twice) this year, and we knew that, and I think they have probably the four best offensive players in the district — on one team — so that’s very difficult,” said Yoder. “And we couldn’t generate anything (offensively), unfortunately.”
Dieffenderfer scored two of his goals in the first half as Lewisburg (15-0) opened up a 3-0 lead at the half.
The Green Dragons’ first goal came off a header by Dieffenderfer following a corner kick from Philip Permyashkin 13:15 in.
Dieffenderfer later made a perfect cross to James Koconis to make the score 2-0 with 15:03 remaining, and then with 9:15 left Dieffenderfer was at it again when he scored on a direct kick following a handball foul on Milton (10-4).
“We worked well as a team together, and the passes were great from (my teammates),” said Dieffenderfer, who wasn’t really looking to score on his header. Rather, he tried to get the ball to a teammate instead, but the goal just worked out.
“Honestly, I just flipped it on,” added Dieffenderfer. “I was trying for the back post and it wound up in the goal, so I was pretty happy about it.”
And once the second and third goals went in, Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell could sense things were ready to snowball.
“I felt like those second and third goals from James and Jack were able to let the boys kind of relax,” said Kettlewell. “You could kind of see at the end of the first half we just held onto the ball and Milton was content with just staying in the box and not coming out.”
No matter, because Anthony Bhangdia scored unassisted just 4:24 into the second half to make the score 4-0.
Later on, Ben Liscum scored on a penalty kick off another handball infraction by Milton before Simon Stumbris scored off an assist from Eli Adams, and then Dieffenderfer completed his hat trick by scoring off an assist from Bhangdia with 3:45 left.
“I don’t know how long you can contain (Lewisburg),” said Yoder. “It was tough, but as long as the kids played hard and didn’t give up I was happy, and I think they did that.”
Now Milton has to regroup before playing Shikellamy at 4 p.m. Thursday.
“We’re fine. The guys are confident and they are not hanging their heads. We’re ready for Shikellamy on Thursday, and we’re ready to move on,” said Yoder. “We knew all year that this would be a crazy hard game, but we need it. You can’t just play all (weaker teams). No, we wanted to play Lewisburg.
“We’re hoping next year we look a little more similar to Lewisburg,” added Yoder. “We have three seniors, but we have a lot coming back so we’re very confident for next year.”
The game marked the end of the regular season for Lewisburg, which will now rest up for the start of the District 4 playoffs next week.
“We finished the season off strong, and that’s kind of what we were focusing on today — just making sure we’re rolling going into the playoffs,” said Kettlewell.
Lewisburg 7, Milton 0at MiltonFirst half
Lew-Jack Dieffenderfer, Philip Permyashkin corner kick, 26:45. Lew-James Koconis, assist Dieffenderfer, 15:03. Lew-Dieffenderfer, direct kick, 9:15.
Second half
Lew-Anthony Bhangdia, unassisted, 35:36. Lew-Ben Liscum, penalty kick, 22:46. Lew-Simon Stumbris, assist Eli Adams, 18:13. Lew-Dieffenderfer, assist Bhangdia, 3:45.
Shots: Lewisburg, 16-0 Corners: Lewisburg, 8-0; Saves: Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 0; Milton, Tyler Flederbach, 9.
