LEWISBURG — Each year between the district and state meets, Lewisburg boys cross-country coach Ron Hess spends some time daily at practice focusing on his team’s mindset.
These lessons from the coach — affectionately known as Hessons — serve a pair of main purposes: to make sure the team is mentally and emotionally prepared for the state meet, and to break down what needs to happen for the Green Dragons to beat the other top contending teams in the state.
The Hessons must be paying off as the Green Dragons are the three-time defending Class 2A champions with a chance to win a state record fourth consecutive title Saturday in Hershey. Danville and Grove City are likely the two biggest obstacles between Lewisburg and history.
Coming off a fifth straight District 4 Class 2A title, this year’s Hessons began on Monday, ahead of the Green Dragons final hard workout of the season.
The first Hesson of the year built off a quote from the ancient Greek philosopher Antisthenes, “When brothers agree, there is no fortress as strong as their common life.”
“In my mind, confidence and courage are brothers for success,” Hess said. “It’s amazing to have both of them, but to have either is a recipe for success.”
Now, how does that apply to cross-country?
Starting with confidence, Jonathan Hess — a sophomore, who was Lewisburg’s top runner at districts — defined it as “belief you can do something.”
The Green Dragons shouldn’t be lacking in the confidence department, as they team has shown consistently they can win the top prize in the state.
However, some of Lewisburg’s times weren’t what the Green Dragons wanted at districts, so if confidence is lacking, that’s where the other brother can come in.
“If our confidence is weak or absent, do we just fail? What can we fall back on? How about courage?” coach Hess asked. “Courage is unique in that it’s only possible in the presence of fear. ... Courage moves you to act with focus through uncertainty.”
The trip to states is always filled with uncertainty, the coach said. While coach Hess does conversions to translate times for his team and the toughest competition into the same speed of courses, it is impossible to know how any one athlete will perform under the pressure of the state meet.
“We’ve got to trust our training,” coach Hess said. “This is not a blind courage. We’ve done all the right things. Courage fills you with belief bigger than your doubts.”
The coach then took time to point out a positive about of each of his runners before giving a call to action.
“Courage and confidence, you need at least one of the two, so find it,” coach Hess said.
The Hessons continue throughout the week, and include giving each Green Dragon specific runners to try to beat, all the while mentally preparing them for a fourth straight title. Lewisburg has been physically preparing for that chance all season.
“This is the team I want to do this with,” coach Hess said. “I wouldn’t want any other team in the country. I believe in you guys.”
Lewisburg will compete in the Class 2A boys race at 2 p.m. Saturday.
