LEWISBURG — Each year between the district and state meets, Lewisburg boys cross-country coach Ron Hess spends some time daily at practice focusing on his team’s mindset.

These lessons from the coach — affectionately known as Hessons — serve a pair of main purposes: to make sure the team is mentally and emotionally prepared for the state meet, and to break down what needs to happen for the Green Dragons to beat the other top contending teams in the state.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.