SELINSGROVE — Jason Shultz of Carlisle took the lead from Troy Betts of Newark, Del., on lap four and soared to the victory in Saturday’s 25-lap United Racing Club main event on Real Diehl Excavating Night at Selinsgrove Speedway.
The $2,000 victory was Shultz’s 23rd career in 358-360 sprint car competition at Selinsgrove at the wheel of the Ritter Racing/Selinsgrove Ford No. 35.
Jeff Rine, of Danville, scored a convincing victory in the 25-lap super late model main event. The win was worth $3,000 and was the 14-time champion’s 114th career victory at the track. Rine was also the fast qualifier over the stout 25-car field with a lap time of 18.926.
Brad Mitch, of McClure, held off several challenges for his 29th career roadrunner win in the division’s 12-lap feature.
Troy Betts started on the front row for the first 360 sprint car feature of the season and bolted into the lead at the drop of the green flag. Current points leader and fourth-place starter Derek Hauck quickly challenged Betts for the lead in the opening laps.
The field was regrouped on lap two when Derek Locke spun in turn one and was able to rejoin. When the race resumed third-place starter Shultz powered into second and set his sights on Betts. On the fourth circuit, Shultz made the winning pass using the inside lane off turn four.
Polesitter Rine powered into the lead at the start of the super late model feature and wired the field for the victory, but not without a few challenges from second-place starter Hayes Mattern and fourth-place starter Dan Stone.
Mitch secured the lead in his feature on lap four and held off the late-race challenges from Nathan Romig, two-time defending champion Jake Jones, and Keith Bissinger. On the white flag lap, the leaders were three-wide racing off turn two as Mitch maintained the edge down the backstretch.
At the finish, Mitch was victorious by the slimmest of margins over Jones, Romig, Bissinger and Jimmy Kessler.
