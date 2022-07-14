Sheppard wins in Super DIRTcar return to Big Diamond

POTTSVILLE — After a 13-year hiatus from competing at Big Diamond Speedway, the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds returned on Wednesday.
Point leader and defending Super DIRTcar Series Champion Matt Sheppard performed in dominating fashion as he has at well-visited tracks, letting everyone know he was still the man to beat.
Everything seemed to be working in sync for the Waterloo, N.Y., driver early on, showing he was going to be in serious contention for the night’s feature. He clocked the fastest time in time trials in his group and crossed the finish line first in his heat race, beating out second place Adam Pierson and the feature’s eventual third place finisher, Ryan Godown.
When the time came to hit the track for the “Anthracite Assault’s” main event, Sheppard found himself on the inside of row two. New Jersey drivers Godown and Stangle would be Sheppard’s first challenge to get around, as they occupied the front row. He fired quickly out of the gate, staying in sync with his rhythm he had been carrying throughout the night, and moved up a position by the end of the first lap.
He continued his charge, passing Godown for the lead by lap 11. From then on, it became a question of who, if anyone, was going to be able to track down the veteran driver and get within striking distance.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular Stewart Friesen crossed the finish line in second place.
