SELINSGROVE — Following two consecutive cancellations due to inclement weather, Selinsgrove Speedway will open the 2022 season at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, featuring the Selinsgrove Ford super late models in a 25-lap main event paying $3,000 to win and $300 to start out of a $15,000 purse.
Grandstand and pit gates open at 1 p.m.
Joining the super late models will be the Apache Tree Service PASS/IMCA 305 sprint cars in the division’s first 20-lap race of the season. The A&A Auto Stores roadrunners will round out the three-division racing card in a 12-lap main event.
Drivers in all three divisions will draw for starting positions in heat races, followed by a redraw based on each division’s car counts for the main events.
The super late model division has a robust 16-race schedule at the Snyder County track in 2022. The overall series points champion will earn a $5,000 bonus, with the top five points finishers receiving payoffs.
Last year was a competitive season for the full-bodied headline division with seven races producing seven different feature winners. Jeff Rine, of Danville, was one of those late model feature winners, along with clinching his 14th career track championship.
Five different drivers took a checkered flag in the PASS/IMCA 305 sprint car division last year at Selinsgrove. Garrett Bard, of Wells Tannery, ended the season as the only repeat winner, with three victories and the track championship.
The roadrunner division had five different winners in 11 events last season. Jake Jones, of Hunlock Creek, a three-time winner in 2021, is the two-time defending champion.
410 sprints featured tonight at Williams Grove
MECHANICSBURG — Williams Grove Speedway will launch into April with a program of Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and IMCA PASS 305 sprints at 7:30 tonight.
The program will offer the 410 sprints another 25-lap, $5,500 payday, with gates opening at 5:30 pm.
The first race of the season at the track for the IMCA PASS 305 sprints will be one of two for the division in April at Williams Grove. The circuit will return April 15 as part of the Spring Sprint Special, featuring a three-division sprint car show. Headlining the card will be the 410 sprints, joined by the USAC East wingless 360 sprints.
A pair of big events will close April when the All Stars Sprints invade to battle in the $6,000 Tommy Hinnershitz Classic on April 22.
So far this season at Williams Grove, sprint car wins have gone to Justin Peck and teenager Dylan Norris.
