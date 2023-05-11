Pocono paddock, victory lane renovations underway

LONG POND — While NASCAR celebrates its heritage throughout its 75th diamond anniversary season, Pocono Raceway has an eye toward the future with the July 21-23 Pocono 400 Cup Series race weekend.

Construction is now underway on Pocono Raceway’s “Paddock Plus” project that features the addition of a special-access elevated infield viewing area and new victory lane. The new trackside viewing deck will move to the prime location where victory lane was previously located, directly behind the pits and across from the start/finish line. The area will provide a superior elevated view of pit lane, track action on NASCAR’s longest front stretch, and the Cup series garage area.

