Pocono paddock, victory lane renovations underway

LONG POND — While NASCAR celebrates its heritage throughout its 75th diamond anniversary season, Pocono Raceway has an eye toward the future with the July 21-23 Pocono 400 Cup Series race weekend.
Construction is now underway on Pocono Raceway’s “Paddock Plus” project that features the addition of a special-access elevated infield viewing area and new victory lane. The new trackside viewing deck will move to the prime location where victory lane was previously located, directly behind the pits and across from the start/finish line. The area will provide a superior elevated view of pit lane, track action on NASCAR’s longest front stretch, and the Cup series garage area.
The goal of the project is to deliver a more modern and immersive fan experience in the heart of the action as Pocono Raceway celebrates its 50th anniversary of NASCAR racing at the venue.
The project is in conjunction with the introduction of Paddock Pass Plus, which is designed to provide fans with more, easier and better access than in previous years. In addition to the viewing platform access, Paddock Pass Plus holders also will have pre-race access to the front stretch and driver introductions and, of course, the fan-favorite “Autograph Alley.”
The Paddock Pass Plus is included in tickets for the Skybox, Terrace Club (Sunday), 300 Level (Sunday) and Club Pocono. Infield campers also receive two complimentary Paddock Pass Plus tickets with their site. For fans not holding tickets in those areas, Pocono Raceway is offering an upgrade option.
The project will be completed in advance of the NASCAR race weekend featuring four races in three days, culminating with the Pocono 400 Cup Series race at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23. The Pocono 400 will be joined by the ARCA Menards Series race at 6 p.m. Friday, July 21, and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 and Xfinity Series Pocono 225 doubleheader, beginning at noon Saturday, July 22.
(0) comments
