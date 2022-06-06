SELINSGROVE — Mark Smith, of Sunbury, added his sixth Kramer Cup trophy to his collection after taking the checkered flag Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway in the United Racing Club 360 sprint car tribute race honoring the late champion and Hall-of-Famer Kramer Williamson.
Throughout the 25-lap main event, fans enjoyed a thrilling duel that showcased four different leaders, with Smith coming out on top from the 14th starting position for the $2,573 victory in the Mach 1 Chassis M1. It was his 31st career 358-360 sprint car win at the track.
Mike Thompson started on the pole for the Kramer Cup and powered into the lead at the drop of the green flag. Thompson was trailed by third-place starter Andy Best and sixth-place starter Derek Locke.
Locke quickly moved into the runner up position and made a pass for the lead on lap six on the front stretch. On the ninth circuit, Best powered his way into the lead as seventh-place starter Jason Shultz raced into third.
Smith started 14th and navigated his way through traffic to get into the top five before the halfway point of the race. Once Smith settled into second he reeled in Best and a thrilling battle unfolded for the lead. After several laps of see-sawing for the front spot with Best, Smith secured the lead on lap 17 and was on his way to a new track record until the caution flag waved on lap 24 for Jesse Pruchnik.
For the one-lap dash to the checkered flag, Smith was victorious by just one second over Locke, Shultz, Best and Jake Karklin, who came from the 15th starting position.
Domenic Melair, of Warrington, held off the challenges from Selinsgrove’s Ken Duke to score his first win of the season in the 20-lap PASS/IMCA 305 sprint car main event.
Two-time defending roadrunner champion Jake Jones, of Hunlock Creek, became the first repeat winner in the division’s 12-lap feature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.