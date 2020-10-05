By Brian Holtzapple
MILTON – Down by only a goal entering the second half of Monday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division II matchup against Milton, Shamokin was still very much in the game versus the Black Panthers.
But a late two-goal spurt by Milton ended Shamokin’s chances at its first win of the year as the Indians fell 3-0 at Milton Area High School.
Carter Lilley and Evan Yoder scored with under 13:30 remaining to blow the game open for Milton (9-1, 6-1 HAC-II) as Shamokin falls to 0-6-2, 0-4-1.
“I wasn’t a fan of the two last goals,” said Shamokin coach Jon Grybos. “(Milton’s first goal) was a quality goal, but I didn’t like the two other ones. I thought it was a lack of focus between our defense and our goalkeeper just not communicating.
“There was a little minor adjustment that they should have taken care of, and that’s why Milton scored those two goals,” added Shamokin’s coach.
The Black Panthers’ first goal came off a set piece when Seth Yoder headed in a perfect corner from Dom Ballo with 14:50 left in the first half.
Milton had several other good looks at the goal in the first half and the score could’ve been a lot worse, but Shamokin and keeper Dallas Scicchitano prevented any further damage to keep it a one-goal game.
“Yeah, it could’ve been a lot worse,” said Milton coach Eric Yoder. “Even at the half I was like, ‘if we don’t step it up (Shamokin) is going to score a goal and we’re going to be panicking.
“So, we came out with a little bit more energy in the second half,” added Milton’s coach.
Then after a few quality looks, including a shot off the crossbar by Ethan Rhodes, the Black Panthers took a 2-0 lead following an easy shot and finish by Lilley with 13:27 remaining.
Another breakdown by Shamokin’s defense allowed Evan Yoder to put the game away when he drove home an assist by Cadyn Smith with just 6:04 left.
In the end it was just another tough loss for Shamokin in a season full of tough losses.
“This is kind of been our entire season, so the only thing we can do is not be victims, so we have to come play our best and breakthrough and get that first win, and then keep on rolling,” said Grybos. “So the only thing I can say is let’s get better tomorrow.”
Next up for Shamokin is a home game under the lights against Central Columbia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“We just need to keep practicing and doing all of the little things, continue our training when it works, and when it breaks down that’s when we tend to make our mistakes,” said Grybos.
“When we lose that focus – when we play outside of our training – the little things like pressure or cover, just even putting a name on the ball. When somebody doesn’t do that, they think somebody else is going to do that and a goal is scored because they don’t do the little things.”
Milton 3, Shamokin 0
At Milton
First half
Milt-Seth Yoder, assist Dom Ballo), 14:50.
Second half
Milt-Carter Lilley, assist Conner Smith, 13:27.
Milt-Evan Yoder, assist Cadyn Smith, 6:04.
Shots: Milton, 13-1; Corners: Milton, 11-3; Saves: Milton, Tyler Flederbach, 1; Shamokin, Dallas Scicchitano, 8.
