MILTON – Even though Maggie Gola will be getting her second chance at opening her first season as the head coach of Milton’s softball team on March 30, the butterflies will be there in full force like they were a year ago before COVID-19 cancelled the season before it began.
Although she will feature a young team this season Gola is ready to get it underway, and she can’t wait to see what her girls can do.
“I am very excited. This will be my first official seasons as the Milton softball head coach. I am very nervous, but extremely excited at the same time,” said Gola, whose team opens its season on the road against Shikellamy.
“I have a positive outlook on this season. Our team has been working very hard and I am excited to see what our (freshman and sophomore) players have to offer since I did not see our 10th graders in action last year.”
And with such a young team (20 of 26 players are either freshmen or sophomores), losing last season has been difficult for Gola and her coaches.
“Covid has really took a hit on spring sports due to this being a full year without field time for some of our players. Many of our players rely on travel leagues to get practice and playing time,” she said.
“Not being able to have our normal preseason has been stressful. There are many things that I wanted to work on, and not having that extra practice time has been really hard. Our team has been working hard, but there are only so many hours in a day.”
Senior Larissa Shearer is one of the players Gola will rely on to lead the team this season, both with her bat and her arm, along with junior center fielder Kiersten Stork and junior pitcher Miranda Hess.
“Larissa has a strong bat and will be a leader on both offense and defense. Stork, I’m trusting her to be our leading outfielder, and Hess, I am depending on her to lead our defense,” said Gola.
“Since we are a very young team, we need to stay confident. There will be times that we will struggle, but staying confident will help us get back on track. Once a team loses confidence during a game, it is very hard to get it back.”
Among some of the younger players Gola has her eyes on are sophomore infielders Brooklyn Wade and Madelyn Nicholas, plus freshman utility player Anastasiya Doyle.
“Wade has shown great potential both offensively and defensive. I can see great things from her this season,” said Gola. “Nicholas is another player that I can see being a real asset to the team both defensively and offensively, and Doyle is a catcher and infielder that will also be a player to keep an eye out for!
“My goal this season is to give our players experience. We have a very young team. Letting them see field time and experience will help the Milton program next year, and the year to follow.”
On-field communication, hard work and hustle will be the keys for the Black Panthers this season, especially competing in a tough Heartland-I.
“This year has so many questions of what teams will look like,” said Gola. “I am excited to see what the season has in hold for all teams, I am just excited to be back on the field and I know our players are too!”
Milton Black PanthersCoach:
Maggie Gola, 2nd season.
Assistant coaches:
Madison East, Chelcea Buck and Brock Roberts.
2019 season records:
3-15, 2-8 HAC-II.
Key loss from last season:
Caitlyn Guisewite.
Returning starters:
Larissa Shearer, sr., IF; Kaylee Beardsley, sr., IF; Kiersten Stork, jr., OF; Miranda Hess, jr., P; Jordyn Aunkst, jr., OF; Brooklyn Wade, so., IF.
Remaining roster: Alyssa Edison, sr., C; Addison Ayala, so., IF; Kendall Fedder, so., IF/P; Rachel Gensel, so., IF; Jillian Latchford, so., OF; Maryalna Long, so., OF; Angela Lopez, so., OF; Maddie Nicholas, so., IF; Dania Reyes, so., IF; Hannah Schreffler, so., OF; Kylie Wagner, so., IF; Gabriella Whitenight, so., OF/IF; Adrianna Allabach, fr., OF/P; Aliana Ayala, fr., IF/OF; Ana Doyle, fr., C; Paige Guffey, fr., OF; Kylea King, fr., OF; Alysia Preito, fr., IF; Mackenzie Troutman, fr., OF; Alivia Winder, fr., OF/P.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.