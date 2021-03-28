TURBOTVILLE – With three All-State players on the roster, Warrior Run’s softball team had the potential to do great things on the diamond a season ago.
But one year after the season was shut down by COVID-19, all three of those players (Madi Waltman, Marissa Pick, Lauren Watson) are gone along with their head coach – Garth Watson.
However, all is not lost for the Defenders as they get set to open the 2021 Heartland Athletic Conference season. Warrior Run after all is only two years removed from its second straight appearance in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals.
Four starters return from last year’s team, and the Defenders are ready to put that lost season behind them with help from new head coach Greg Watson, Garth’s brother and his former assistant coach the previous 14 seasons.
“Last year was certainly disappointing because the potential was there to add onto what we did the previous year, and because we were heartbroken by Pine Grove (an 8-0 loss in the 2019 quarters). We were anxious to start last season and we thought we had the roster to do something special. We were all primed for that (opportunity) then one day it was there and the next day it was gone,” said coach Watson.
“Last year is over and done with and hopefully this group of girls can make their own noise. My heart goes out to the kids who did not get their season last year, especially the seniors and the three who were all-state players. For them to lose their senior season like that, it was just heartbreaking.”
Greg Watson is ready to take over the reins from his brother, and with his association with the program the new coach is confident his players won’t skip a beat.
“I’m very excited (to take over). I have been involved with the program for 14 years. We started a junior high program five years ago, and I have been head coach of the junior high team the whole time. Most of these kids (on the varsity team) I’ve coached all the way up from junior high,” said Greg Watson.
“I would hope (that time spent with them helps). It has obviously helped our rapport. I couldn’t believe we didn’t have a junior high program before. It was a disadvantage for us, but now it’s been a very positive thing for our program.”
Two returning seniors, center fielder Hannah Michael and third baseman Gracy Beachel, will be called upon quite often by coach Watson this season.
Beachel batted .310 and had a .975 fielding percentage and a .382 on base percentage in 2019, while Michael batted .300 to go along with a spotless fielding record (1.00) and a .382 OBP.
“I’m going to rely heavily on Michael and Beachel to kind of carry the team – at least at the beginning of the year – with their experience,” said coach Watson. “Those two are great players, and they are great teammates too. They help the younger girls, and they are certainly team leaders.
“To me, Hannah and Gracy are all-state caliber players. Hannah was named to the all-state team two years ago, and her returning is a big plus,” added Warrior Run’s coach. “Gracy is a really good third baseman and a good hitter.”
Regardless, Michael and Beachel along with left fielder Rachel Zimmerman, are the only seniors on a team with 17 players.
“We’re certainly going to be younger this season. I have two classes of girls who have not played a single high school game, and that’s half of the team,” said coach Watson. “Well, we certainly have a lot of holes to fill. We have four returning starters but having said that we will have a lot of young players. They are inexperienced at this point, but the talent level is still there.
“My job is to lessen (the time it takes the team to gel) as much as possible,” added coach Watson. “It’s not like they are new players. They have experience with travel ball and junior high ball, but I feel there is a huge jump from that level to playing varsity ball.”
Some of the younger players Watson is looking to step up this year include sophomore first baseman Abby Evans, and freshmen Liana Dion (2B/SS) and Meghan Stahlnecker (P/OF).
“I’m expecting big things from Evans, Dion and Rovenolt. Those are girls who haven’t played at the varsity level yet, but I see good things coming from them,” said coach Watson. “Their skill level is what I see. They all have great attitudes, and they want to learn. And I would say that overall, this team is young, but they are very coachable. And from my perspective, that’s very important.”
Most important of all for coach Watson is finding someone to take over for Waltman inside the circle. Waltman after all is one of the top pitchers in program history.
“Well, with losing Madi Waltman we are going to have a huge question mark with pitching, and that will certainly be a big key to our success. We may give up some runs this season, so we will have to score a lot of runs. It will likely be pitching by committee, at least to begin the season,” said Warrior Run’s coach.
“(Valandra) McHenry, Kaelyn Watson and Mackenzie Watts are all in the mix to pitch. They are all very competitive and the desire to win is definitely there with those three. They have all been pitching for quite some time. Good thing about all three is they are also good position players, so I don’t have to worry about not playing one of them. When one is hot she’ll be pitching and the other two will be helping our defense, and vice-versa.”
Competition in the HAC-II will be tough for Watson and his players, but they are ready.
“I think our conference is extremely tough, and I think there’s some good quality teams and some good players coming aback, and every game is going to be difficult. Even the nonconference opponents we play are going to push us,” said Watson. “I would say in our conference every game is a big game.
Warrior Run DefendersCoach: Greg Watson, 1st season (served previous 14 seasons as an assistant coach).Assistant coaches:
Bill Woland and Mikayla Griner.
Last year’s records (from 2019):
21-4, 8-2 HAC-III; District 4 Class 3A runner-up and PIAA quarterfinalists.
Key losses from last season:
Madi Waltman, Marissa Pick and Lauren Watson (all three were All-State selections).
Returning starters:
Hannah Michael, sr., CF; Gracy Beachel, sr., 3B; Valandra McHenry, jr., SS/P; Kaelyn Watson, jr., 2B/P.
Remaining roster: Rachel Zimmerman, sr., LF; Emma Kaufman, jr., C/3B; Jessica Bryson, jr., 1B/OF; Maggie Gelnet, jr., LF/C; Madison Litchard, so., C/OF/2B; Mackenzie Watts, so., P/SS; Abigail Evans, so., 1B; Kayla Swartchick, fr., RF/3B; Addison Stahlnecker, fr., P/OF; Meghan Rovenolt, fr., LF; Eva Runkle, fr., RF/C; Brooquelyn Dunkle, fr., 2B/OF; Liana Dion, fr., 2B/SS.
