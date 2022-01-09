HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. - The Bucknell wrestling team opened EIWA action with a pair of road victories Saturday in the Big Apple.
The Bison (6-2, 2-0 EIWA) began their day with a commanding 29-10 victory over LIU at the Pratt Recreation Center before defeating Hofstra by a 21-15 margin later in the afternoon at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex.
Brandon Seidman (125), Kurt Phipps (133), Kolby DePron (149) and Nick Delp (157) all went 2-0 on the day, with DePron and Delp accounting for Bucknell's two pins.
The Bison cruised past the Sharks (0-5, 0-2 EIWA), winning seven of 10 bouts and scoring bonus points in all but one of their victories. Delp led the way with a first-period pin while all five Bison who posted a major decision logged at least 2:00 of riding time, with Logan Deacetis (184) nearly reaching 4:30 and Phipps surpassing 2:30.
Bucknell then downed the Pride (2-7, 1-2 EIWA), bolstered by DePron's first-period pin. The Bison took four of the first five bouts en route to their second victory of the day; they were also aided by a Hofstra injury default at 174 pounds.
Against the Pride, Seidman earned one of Bucknell's most dramatic wins. After forcing overtime with a third-period escape, he went on to defeat Jacob Moon, 3-1, on a takedown right at the first sudden victory period's buzzer. Not to be outdone, Phipps followed up Seidman's bonus-time win by using a reversal in the final 10 seconds of his bout with Ty Cymmerman to emerge a 4-2 victor.
Notably, DePron improved to 17-6 on his freshman campaign with his pair of victories. Phipps and Deacetis each picked up his 13th win of the season; they are now in a three-way tie with two-time All-American Zach Hartman for second among Bison in this statistical category.
Aiden Lewis, who competed in a pair of extra matches at 125 pounds, went 2-0 with a technical fall.
Bucknell next continues its road swing with EIWA duals Friday at Harvard and Saturday at Brown.
Bucknell 29, LIU 10
125: Brandon Seidman (BU) dec. over Robbie Sagaris (LIU) 3-2
133: Kurt Phipps (BU) maj. dec. over Bryce Cockrell (LIU) 10-0
141: Noah Levett (BU) maj. dec. over Devin Matthews (LIU) 12-1
149: Kolby DePron (BU) maj. dec. over Drew Witham (LIU) 13-3
157: Nick Delp (BU) fall over James Johnston (LIU) 2:09
165: Blake Bahna (LIU) dec. over Matt Kidwell (BU) 7-3
174: Ryan Ferro (LIU) maj. dec. over Sam Barnes (BU) 11-3
184: Logan Deacetis (BU) maj. dec. over T.J. Franden (LIU) 9-1
197: Mason McCready (BU) maj. dec. over Karl Osmond-Bouyer (LIU) 14-3
285: Tim Nagosky (LIU) dec. over Luke Niemeyer (BU) 5-2
Extra Matches
125: Aiden Lewis (BU) tech fall over Kaelan Francois (LIU) 15-0
Bucknell 21, Hofstra 15
125: Brandon Seidman (BU) dec. over Jacob Moon (HU) 3-1 (SV-1)
133: Kurt Phipps (BU) dec. over Ty Cymmerman (HU) 4-2
141: Justin Hoyle (HU) dec. over Noah Levett (BU) 8-6
149: Kolby DePron (BU) fall over Michael Leandrou (HU) 2:20
157: Nick Delp (BU) dec. over Joe McGinty (HU) 5-1
165: Ricky Stamm (HU) dec. over Matt Kidwell (BU) 7-3
174: Sam Barnes (BU) inj. default over Ross McFarland (HU) 6:13
184: #27 Charles Small (HU) dec. over Logan Deacetis (BU) 8-2
197: Trey Rogers (HU) dec. over Mason McCready (BU) 3-2
285: #19 Zachary Knighton-Ward dec. over Luke Niemeyer (BU) 6-2
Extra Matches
125: Aiden Lewis (BU) dec. over Dylan Acevedo-Switzer (HU) 7-2
