Drevicki scores Clinton County USAC win

MILL HALL — Steven Drevicki, of Reading, topped the field of 27 USAC East Coast Sprint Cars on Friday night, May 19, at the Clinton County Speedway.
Tommy Dawson won the Pro Stocks, Jeffrey Weaver won the 270 Micro Sprints, Tommy Kunsman won the wingless 600 Micros and John Stringfellow won the 4 Cylinders.
Ed Aikin and JT Ferry lead the field to green at Clinton County for the 25-lap USAC feature event. Ferry edged out Aikin to the line in a fierce side-by-side battle for the first five laps of the feature event as the two traded slide jobs up and down the speedway on each end of the track.
Ferry had a great line through the middle of the speedway, sometimes utilizing the high line, but Aikin had a great handling car and could cut down to the bottom side of the speedway and utilize the shorter radius, and moisture to the bottom, to motor side by side, and nearly take the lead from Ferry on multiple occasions.
As the leaders battled for position lap after lap, fourth starting Drevicki quickly dispatched of third place starter Joey Amantea, and separated himself from the intense battle for fourth and fifth between Alex Bright and Briggs Danner.
The caution flag flew on lap four of the feature event for Mike Thompons as he appeared to suffer a broken rear-end. With the car coasting to a stop, evasive action was taken by many cars, with Lee Kauffman, Jason Cherry, and Michael Smith all making contact at the rear of the field. Smith and Cherry ended up stuck together in corner one. Of the four cars involved, only Cherry would rejoin the field, with Smith failing to make repairs with enough time in the work area.
On the following restart, Drevicki began his pressure of the lead duo, with Steven Snyder showing muscle and passing both Bright and Danner to move into fourth and trying to reel in Drevicki and the leaders.
Ferry and Aikin had amassed a decent lead in their duel over Drevicki, with Aikin finally getting the power down off of corner number four to take the lead away from Ferry officially on lap seven of the feature event.
The only red flag of the feature event flew on lap seven, as Steven Snyder Jr got too low on the bottom side of turns one and two, caught the inside wall, and went for a series of flips in turn two. The rookie driver would be OK but done for the rest of the feature event.
The ensuing restart saw Aikin tear away from Ferry, but only for a lap or two, as Ferry and Drevicki battled, with Drevicki utilizing a diamond maneuver down the banking of the speedway to get by Ferry and try to catch leader Aikin for the race lead.
Drevicki was relentless, hounding the rear bumper of Aikin in an incredible, and clean race for the lead. Aikin was running a very unique line through corners three and four, allowing the car to drift wide, with Drevicki keeping the car glued to the bottom, but not getting the best grip to get the race lead. As those two dueled, JT Ferry again drew into the picture closing in and making it a near three car battle for the lead.
Drevicki finally got the bite he needed off of corner four and took the race lead on lap 19.
The caution flag flew yet again on lap 22, as Herrick went for a spin.
With a three-lap dash to the finish, Drevicki nailed the restart and pulled away from Aikin to collect his second consecutive series win of the season.
The Clinton County Speedway returns to action tonight with a four-division show, featuring the Limited Late Models, Pro Stocks, 270 Micro Sprints, 4-Cylinders and kids Power Wheels races. Gates open at 5 and racing begins at 7.
Pocono announces race sponsor
LONG POND — The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau will return as a key partner for the July 21-23 NASCAR race weekend at Pocono Raceway, serving in the role of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race entitlement sponsor for a second-consecutive year.
The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau will sponsor the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, July 22. The 90-lap, 225-mile race will begin at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.