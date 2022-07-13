DUBOIS — One day after scoring 17 runs and losing, Warrior Run's Senior League baseball team picked right back up where it left off against Abington on Tuesday.
Warrior Run scored in double figures once again, but this time the squad won.
The Northumberland County all-star team scored six runs in both the second and fourth innings to roll to a 15-0, four-inning victory to stay alive in the PA Senior League Baseball State Tournament.
Warrior Run next plays Titusville at 1 p.m. today.
Griffen Harrington and Stone Allison led Warrior Run with 2-for-3 days at the plate, which included three RBI apiece and five runs scored between them.
Landon Polcyn added a 2-for-3 day with two RBI and two runs scored.
Tyler Ulrich got the win for Warrior Run. He pitched 3.2 of relief and had two strikeouts and two walks. Ulrich and starter James Keifer combined to limit Abington to just one hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.