Super DIRTcar Series to race for $10,000 in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG — The Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds will storm into Pennsylvania Wednesday, Sept. 1, for a 100-lap, $10,000-to-win spectacular at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway.
The Bloomsburg Fair is entering its 166th edition in 2021 and its first Super DIRTcar Series race. The fair is in the process of building a 3/8-mile race track inside of the original half-mile configuration making it suitable for full-size, high-horsepower race cars, and appointed Steve O’Neal as race promoter.
Super DIRTcar Series Director Dean Reynolds is excited to bring the series back to Pennsylvania in a big way. This marks the first series race in Pennsylvania since Matt Sheppard won at Grandview in 2016.
“Bringing Central Pennsylvania back on the Super DIRTcar Series is key for the overall schedule process,” Reynolds said. “We like to bring an influx of a few tracks outside our New York and Canada core from what we call ‘down south’ as there are many Big Blocks in the area.”
The Wingless Sportsman Series will also be on the card.
Not only will the Big Block Modified race winner hoist a $10,000 check above their head in victory lane, but they will also receive guaranteed starter status for the biggest dirt modified race in the world: The Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at NAPA Super DIRT Week. All series races paying $10,000 or more have this distinction.
