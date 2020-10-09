MIFFLINBURG -
Team B 48, Team A 0
;Team A;Team B
First downs;6;18
Rushes-yds.;23-28;37-292
Passing yds.;118;91
Totals yds.;146;383
Passing (C-Att,-Int);15-29-1;7-11-1
Penalties;5-44;8-69
Fumbles/lost;0-0;2-0
Punts;8-30.4;3-40.7
Score by quarters
Team A (1-1);0;0;0;0;—;0
Team B (2-0);14;20;7;7;—;48
Order of scoring
Team A — John Doe, 2 run (Doe kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Team A — John Doe 5-45, Jim Doe 10-20. Team B — John Doe 10-94, 2 TDs.
PASSING: Team A — Doe 13-24-0, 88 yds. Team B — Williams 7-11-1, 91 yds.
RECEIVING: Team A — John Doe 4-74, James Doe 3-(-2). Team B — John Doe 5-72.
INTERCEPTIONS: Team A — John Doe. Team B — John Doe.
