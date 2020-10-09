MIFFLINBURG -

Team B 48, Team A 0

;Team A;Team B

First downs;6;18

Rushes-yds.;23-28;37-292

Passing yds.;118;91

Totals yds.;146;383

Passing (C-Att,-Int);15-29-1;7-11-1

Penalties;5-44;8-69

Fumbles/lost;0-0;2-0

Punts;8-30.4;3-40.7

Score by quarters

Team A (1-1);0;0;0;0;—;0

Team B (2-0);14;20;7;7;—;48

Order of scoring

Team A — John Doe, 2 run (Doe kick)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Team A — John Doe 5-45, Jim Doe 10-20. Team B — John Doe 10-94, 2 TDs.

PASSING: Team A — Doe 13-24-0, 88 yds. Team B — Williams 7-11-1, 91 yds.

RECEIVING: Team A — John Doe 4-74, James Doe 3-(-2). Team B — John Doe 5-72.

INTERCEPTIONS: Team A — John Doe. Team B — John Doe.

