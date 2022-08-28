SELINSGROVE — Blane Heimbach, of Selinsgrove, wired the field for his second 410 sprint car victory in a row at Selinsgrove Speedway, in Saturday night’s 25-lap 42nd Annual Jack Gunn Memorial.
Heimbach, who won the Gunn Memorial four times as a 358 sprint car event, collected $5,000 for his first win in the tribute race to the late Hall-of-Fame promoter in a 410 sprint car. He also strengthened his lead in the Lelands.com 410 sprint car point standings in the chase for the $5,000 series championship.
Heimbach drew the pole for the start of the feature and powered into the lead with second-place starter Mark Smith chasing him. Sixth-place starter Devon Borden quickly advanced to third and kept the leaders in in his sights.
The event’s first caution flag unfurled on lap three when Derek Hauck’s fuel cell broke loose. On the ensuing restart, Heimbach continued to lead Smith, Borden, and fourth-place starter Steve Buckwalter.
Landon Myers brought out the caution flag on lap five when his car made contact with the inside guardrails in turns three and four. On the lap six restart, Smith put in a bid for the lead in turn three only to have Heimbach hold off the challenge.
In the final laps, Heimbach stretched his lead and posted a two-second margin of victory over Smith, Borden, fifth-place starter Lucas Wolfe, and Buckwalter.
Andrew Yoder, of Middleburg, returned to Victory Lane for the fourth time this season at Selinsgrove in the 20-lap limited late model race. The win marked the seventh overall this season for Yoder.
Logan Spahr, of Lewisberry, drove to his first career win in the 20-lap PASS 305 sprint car main event.
Selinsgrove Speedway will host a special Labor Day holiday weekend racing program on Selinsgrove Ford Night at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, featuring the 410 sprint cars, super late models and roadrunners.
