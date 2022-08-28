SELINSGROVE — Blane Heimbach, of Selinsgrove, wired the field for his second 410 sprint car victory in a row at Selinsgrove Speedway, in Saturday night’s 25-lap 42nd Annual Jack Gunn Memorial.

Heimbach, who won the Gunn Memorial four times as a 358 sprint car event, collected $5,000 for his first win in the tribute race to the late Hall-of-Fame promoter in a 410 sprint car. He also strengthened his lead in the Lelands.com 410 sprint car point standings in the chase for the $5,000 series championship.

