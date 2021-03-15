MECHANICSBURG — Defending track champion Freddie Rahmer won the windswept season opener for sprint cars Sunday afternoon at Williams Grove Speedway.
Rahmer pocketed $5,500 for his opening day payday. It was his first victory in a Williams Grove lidlifter.
His father, Fred Rahmer, scored six times in the prestigious event during his storied career.
Harsh winds blew Rahmer to his victory after starting out on the pole alongside his brother Brandon.
The first caution flag of the race appeared with three laps down when Kerry Madsen spun in the second turn marbles. Third starter Justin Peck nudged under Brandon Rahmer for second in the third turn on the 16th tour but until then the front three had run in line.
A yellow flag with two laps to go cleared the way for Rahmer after Alan Krimes limped to a stop with a flat tire.
Rahmer then had the checkers in sight a few minutes later only to again see a yellow flag slow his pace before he could get to the finish line.
The one-lap sprint to the finish produced no changes as Rahmer took the win by .37 seconds over Peck.
Lance Dewease was third followed by Brandon Rahmer and 10th starter Dylan Cisney.
“The wind was the whole thing today,” Rahmer said. ”At one end it puts you down and on one end it puts you out.”
Rahmer said he was happy to stay out of traffic.
Sixth through 10th went to Rick Lafferty, Hunter Schurenberg, Chad Trout, Brent Shearer and Danny Dietrich.
Heats went to TJ Stutts, Dewease, Trout and Peck with Alan Krimes taking the consolation race.
