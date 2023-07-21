INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Shane van Gisbergen, the three-time Supercar champion and winner of the July 2 inaugural Chicago Street Race in his lone NASCAR Cup Series start, will return to the Cup Series Aug. 13 on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 34-year-old Auckland, New Zealand, native will again race the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the Trackhouse Racing team’s PROJECT91 program.

