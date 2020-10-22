Standings through Nov. 23
East Division
Conference;Overall
Ohio State Buckeyes;8-0;11-0
Michigan Wolverines;6-2;9-2
Penn State Nittany Lions;6-2;9-2
Indiana Hoosiers;4-4;7-4
Michigan State Spartans;3-5;5-6
Maryland Terrapins;1-673-8
Rutgers Scarlet Knights;0-8;2-9
West Division
Conference;Overall
Minnesota Golden Gophers;7-1;10-1
Wisconsin Badgers;6-2;9-2
Iowa Hawkeyes;5-3;8-3
Fighting Illini;4-4;6-5
Nebraska Cornhuskers;3-5;5-6
Purdue Boilermakers;3-5;4-7
Northwestern Wildcats;0-8;2-9
TIME (ET);MATCHUP
Friday, Nov. 29
2:30 p.m.; Iowa at Nebraska (Nov. 29)
Saturday, Nov. 30
12:00 p.m.; Northwestern at Illinois
12:00 p.m.; Indiana at Purdue
12:00 p.m.; Ohio State at Michigan
3:30 p.m.; Maryland at Michigan State
3:30 p.m.; Wisconsin at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.; Rutgers at Penn State

