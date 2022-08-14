SELINSGROVE — Dylan Yoder, of Middleburg, drove to his first Selinsgrove Speedway super late model win of the season Saturday in the division’s 25-lap main event, part of the Showdown on Sand Hill.
Yoder became the ninth different super late model winner in 10 races to date. The $3,000 victory was his 17th career in late models at the track.
Andrew Yoder started the super late model feature in the second position and won the battle for the early lead into turn one over polesitter Deshawn Gingerich. Dylan Yoder started fourth and passed Gingerich for second on lap four.
On the fifth circuit, Dylan Yoder made the winning pass when Andrew Yoder drifted high in turn four and made contact with the wall. At the same time fifth-place starter Jim Bernheisel drove into the second position.
Dylan Yoder took the checkered flag by 4.9 seconds over Bernheisel, Andrew Yoder, ninth-place starter Dan Stone and Gingerich.
Garrett Bard, of Wells Tannery, returned to victory lane for the third time this season at Selinsgrove in the 20-lap PASS 305 sprint car event.
Taylor Farlling, of Carlisle, held off Andrew Yoder for his first career Selinsgrove win in the 20-lap limited late model feature.
Levi Vial, of Bloomsburg, won his third 12-lap roadrunner race by just inches over five-time winner Jake Jones of Hunlock Creek.
Selinsgrove Speedway returns to racing action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, featuring The Acme Companies 42nd Annual Jack Gunn Memorial for 410 sprint cars, paying $5,000 to win plus PASS 305 sprint cars and limited late models. Track gates open at 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.