SELINSGROVE — Dylan Yoder, of Middleburg, drove to his first Selinsgrove Speedway super late model win of the season Saturday in the division’s 25-lap main event, part of the Showdown on Sand Hill.

Yoder became the ninth different super late model winner in 10 races to date. The $3,000 victory was his 17th career in late models at the track.

