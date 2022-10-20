MECHANICSBURG — The rescheduled Champion Racing Oil Diamond Anniversary National Open for World of Outlaws sprint cars will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at Williams Grove Speedway.

The Champion Racing Oil 60th annual National Open will pay $75,000 to win the 40-lap main with general admission gates opening at 4 p.m.

