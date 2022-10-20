MECHANICSBURG — The rescheduled Champion Racing Oil Diamond Anniversary National Open for World of Outlaws sprint cars will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at Williams Grove Speedway.
The Champion Racing Oil 60th annual National Open will pay $75,000 to win the 40-lap main with general admission gates opening at 4 p.m.
Warm-ups are slated to get underway at 6 p.m., followed immediately by qualifying time trials.
The event carries a raindate of Sunday, Oct. 23.
Saturday’s event will culminate with the crowning of the 2022 Williams Grove Speedway Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car track champion. Current point leader Freddie Rahmer will be trying to hold back Danny Dietrich for track title laurels in the race.
Anthony Macri, of Dillsburg, is the winningest 410 sprint car driver in the nation with 23 victories to date this season, including a recent two-day sweep of the World of Outlaws races at Port Royal Speedway.
Daryn Pittman, currently driving the Mike Heffner No. 27 machine, has more runner-up finishes in the Williams Grove Open than any other driver in history, with five to his credit.
Pennsylvania Posse drivers Danny Dietrich, Anthony Macri, Lance Dewease and Brent Marks are expected to compete Saturday.
Carson Macedo is the defending race winner. Brad Sweet is the current World of Outlaws point leader. Other Outlaws expected to compete include six-time open winner Donny Schatz, along with Logan Schuchart, David Gravel, Sheldon Haudenschild and Spencer Bayston.
The Oct. 22 date is not the latest in the year in which the National Open has been contested.
The latest-ever running of the National Open took place Nov. 7, 1971, when Kenny Weld took the win over Johnny Grum.
Oct. 29, 1967, saw Bobbie Adamson score the victory. One year later, on Oct. 27, it was Adamson taking the big win.
In 1969, an upset win by Selinsgrove driver Gene Varner took place on Oct. 26.
The dawn of the 1970s saw the race contested on Oct. 25, when Grum scored another win.
Billy Pauch won the race Oct. 24, 1998.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bubba Wallace received a one-race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward.
Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday’s incident at Las Vegas and also pushed away a NASCAR official. The suspension handed down Tuesday falls under NASCAR’s behavioral policy, and technically could cover most of Wallace’s actions at Las Vegas.
But Steve O’Donnell, the executive in charge of competition and racing operations, said the penalties were for Wallace’s dangerous and deliberate retaliation against Larson, not the fracas a few moments later.
23XI Racing, which is owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, is not appealing the penalty, and John Hunter Nemechek will replace Wallace this weekend.
Wallace’s contact with
Larson sent his car spinning into the path of Christopher Bell, a title contender who is part of the Toyota camp with Wallace.
The crash ended Bell’s race and dropped him to last in the eight-driver playoff standings.
Wallace, the only Black driver at the top level of NASCAR, has shown clear progress this season under heavy scrutiny. The incident has been sharply criticized by some of his fellow drivers, who have called for safety improvements to NASCAR’s new Next Gen car after recent injuries.
Joey Logano, winner of Sunday’s race and the first driver locked into the championship-deciding finale, said Wallace’s “retaliation is not OK.”
NASCAR also announced that the crew chief for Kyle Busch, Ben Beshore, along with two pit crew members have been suspended for the next four races after a wheel came off during the Las Vegas race.
