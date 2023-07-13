Perrego scores Big Diamond win

Anthony Perrego scored the win in Tuesday’s Super DIRTcar Series race held at Big Diamond Speedway near Pottsville.

 PROVIDED BY QUENTIN YOUNG

POTTSVILLE — Anthony Perrego earned a hard-fought victory Tuesday night at Big Diamond Speedway, holding off a persistent Matt Sheppard in the final laps to score his first points-paying Super DIRTcar Series victory.

The Walden, N.Y., driver entered the race with two series wins already, but both last came in 2020, and neither were during a championship season.

