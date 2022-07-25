SELINSGROVE — Blane Heimbach, of Selinsgrove, held off Ryan Smith, of Kunkletown, for the $5,000 victory in Saturday night’s 25-lap Jeff’s Auto Body Summer Championship race at Selinsgrove Speedway.
For Heimbach, who is one of the track’s all-time career leading 358-360 sprint car winners, it was his second in the 410 sprint car ranks at the wheel of the Creasy Signs No. 12 entry.
Third-place starter Heimbach pulled into the early lead. The race was stopped on lap two for a three-car incident in turn two when Ron Aurand’s car turned over on its side.
When the race resumed, Heimbach led sixth-place starter Smith, while a battle for third unfolded between polesitter Nick Sweigart and second-place starter Mark Smith.
On lap 22, Michael Walter, who was in fourth, crashed in turn three when one of his car’s tires exploded. The race was slowed again with one lap to go when Mark Smith’s car developed a flat tire.
In the chase to the checkered flag, Heimbach was victorious by just .80 seconds over Ryan Smith.
Bryan Bernheisel, of Lebanon, came out the winner of a thrilling 25-lap super late model championship race, over Rick Eckert of York and Gregg Satterlee of Rochester Mills.
Bernheisel also collected $5,000 for this second win of the season and the 11th of his career at the track. He became the first repeat winner in the division while driving the Lazer Chassis No. 119.
Jake Jones, of Hunlock Creek, drove to his second career win in the annual Roadrunner 20 race. The win was also his fifth of the year at the track.
Selinsgrove Speedway’s next race will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug.6, featuring the Renegades of Dirt Super Late Model Series in a $4,000-to-win race, plus the USAC East Coast Wingless 360 sprint cars, and a roadrunner championship race.
