SELINSGROVE — Blane Heimbach, of Selinsgrove, held off Ryan Smith, of Kunkletown, for the $5,000 victory in Saturday night’s 25-lap Jeff’s Auto Body Summer Championship race at Selinsgrove Speedway.

For Heimbach, who is one of the track’s all-time career leading 358-360 sprint car winners, it was his second in the 410 sprint car ranks at the wheel of the Creasy Signs No. 12 entry.

