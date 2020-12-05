MIFFLINBURG – The 2019-20 season was definitely a challenging, up-and-down one for Mifflinburg’s boys basketball team.
After starting guard Isaiah Valentine went down with an arm injury at the beginning of the year, the Wildcats would lose their first four games and 11 of 13 overall to start the season.
Mifflinburg went on to rebound with seven wins in a row late in the year, and even though a playoff berth was seriously in doubt for much of the season, the Wildcats managed to qualify for the District 4 Class 4A playoffs.
And according to head coach Andre Roupp, who is entering his ninth year at the school, Mifflinburg’s players are excited to build off that late-season charge to the postseason as the 2020-21 HAC season gets set to begin.
“Our team has been hitting the court with a lot of enthusiasm, and we are looking to build on our success from the second half of last season,” said Roupp, whose team fell to Danville 68-56 in the first round of districts.
A big key in building upon that success is a healthy Valentine, who is now entering his senior season.
Last year, despite missing a number of games with his injury, Valentine still averaged 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game to help get the Wildcats into the district playoffs.
The other returning starters for Mifflinburg are senior center Jake Young and junior guard Cannon Griffith. Young averaged 12 points and six rebounds a game last season.
Cutting back on the turnovers while also limiting their opponents’ second-chance shots are the big things Roupp needs his Wildcats to improve upon if they want to pick up where they left off last year.
“Right now, we are working on being a more patient offensive team, valuing each possession, and focusing on locking down on the defensive end and the boards,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “We may be out-sized throughout the season, so we need to concentrate on defensive rebounding and not allowing teams to get easy second chance points.”
Roupp is also getting his team in the right mindset to prepare them for a challenging HAC-I and what could be a tough road ahead due to the pandemic.
“Obviously, all teams are in the same boat and I have many challenges faced already this season and certainly more to come in this pandemic,” said Roupp. “Our team is concentrating on controlling exactly what we can control, despite the outside pandemic factors. Our focus is being resilient in our efforts to move forward safely and successfully.”
As for his team’s future opponents this season, there is no surprise Roupp picks (Division I champ and district runner-up) Danville as the team to beat. But the Ironmen are not the only ones the Wildcats will need to look out for in 2020-21.
“I think the league is going to be overall even better this year! Again, Danville, with all of its returners and strong underclassmen stepping into rules for them, the Ironmen will probably be the team to beat again this year,” said Roupp. “I think Shamokin, Shikellamy, and Selinsgrove will all be stronger this season, and you always know that you’re going to get a dog fight with Jersey Shore and Central Mountain.
“We are looking forward to a great, challenging season and feel very fortunate that we have the opportunity to play,” Roupp added.
Mifflinburg WildcatsCoach:
Andre Roupp, 9th season.
Assistant coaches:
Cody Stahl, Jim Zack and Tanner Stoltzfus.
Last year’s records:
9-14, 5-7 HAC-I; District 4 Class 4A qualifier.
Key losses:
Dante Colon, Dylan Doebler, Seth Kline and Rylee Stahl.
Returning starters:
Isaiah Valentine, sr., G; Jake Young, sr., C; Cannon Griffith, jr., G.
Remaining roster: Gabriel Yoder, sr.; Jarrett Foster, jr.; Benjamin Hornig, jr.; Elijah Troutman, jr.; Daniel Walter, jr.; Lane Yoder, jr.; Ethan Bomgardner, so.; Zachary Wertman, so.; Zebulon Hufnagle, fr.; Charles Reader, fr.; Tyler Reigel, fr.
