SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway’s 75th anniversary schedule will feature a series of special events during the month of June.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12, the Patriot Sprint Tour will sanction the 18th annual Joe Whitcomb Memorial. This 25-lap tribute race will pay $2,571 to win and $271 to start in reverence to Whitcomb’s No. 71 he raced at the track. The limited late models and roadrunners will also be in competition on Advanced Concrete Systems Night.
For the June 12 race, the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing will be on hand and a special $2,000 dash for the 360 sprint cars. The Lil’ Bob’s Dash for Cash, is being sponsored by the family of former race fan Robert Walter Jr. of Selinsgrove, with $500 going to the winner
The following week, the speedway will host two national events, including a rare mid-week show Thursday, June 17, featuring the first appearance by the AMSOIL USAC National wingless sprint car series at the track since 1971, as part of this year’s Eastern Storm Tour.
The full-blown wingless 410 sprint cars will be joined by the USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint cars in the Thursday night thunder open wheel doubleheader show at 7:30 p.m. The legendary Mitch Smith was the winner of the only USAC national wingless sprint car series race staged at the track 50 years ago.
Two days later, on Saturday, June 19, the World of Outlaws Late Model Series returns to Selinsgrove for the 23rd annual Jeff’s Auto Body & Recycling Center Late Model National Open. The 40-lap open will pay $10,000 to win and $1,000 to start for the super late models at 7:30 p.m. The limited late models will also be on the program.
Another edition of Stock Car Saturday Night will close out the month of racing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, on Sunbury Eagles Club Night, featuring the super late models, Mid-Atlantic modifieds, limited late models, and roadrunners. The June 26 show will also be Family Night with free student general admission for ages 17 and under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.