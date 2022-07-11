SELINSGROVE — Jason Shultz held off the challenges of Devon Borden and Blane Heimbach for his first win in the 30-lap, 22nd Annual Mach 1 Chassis Open for 360 sprint cars Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Shultz, of Carlisle, earned $5,000 for his third victory in four 360 sprint car races at the track this season behind the wheel of the Ritter Racing/Selinsgrove Ford No. 35. He also clinched the 360 sprint car series track title with the win.
Shultz started on the front row for the main event and pulled into the early lead. The caution flag unfurled after the completion of the first lap when Jason Wagner spun into the fourth-turn wall.
When the race resumed, Shultz led polesitter Josh Weller and fourth-place starter Blane Heimbach in a high-speed chase. Heimbach took over second from Weller with five down as fifth-place starter Devon Borden advanced to third by lap seven.
The leaders began to encounter slower traffic by lap 10 and an exciting chase ensued for the top five positions. On the 15th circuit, sixth-place starter Briggs Danner, who was racing in the top five, developed engine failure while Heimbach pulled off a thrilling save in turn three when his car got completely sideways. Then the caution flag waved when Mike Thompson stopped in turn three.
On the lap 16 restart, Shultz and Borden see-sawed for the lead. Just as Borden made another pass for the lead the caution flag came out again when Jake Karklin tagged the backstretch wall.
For the final restart, Shultz remained in front of the pack with Borden being challenged for second by Heimbach again. In the final laps, Heimbach secured the runner up position and attempted to track down Shultz to no avail.
At the checkered flag, Shultz was victorious by just 1.8 seconds over Heimbach, Borden, third-place starter Mark Smith, and eighth-place starter Derek Locke.
Ken Duke, of Selinsgrove, drove to his second Selinsgrove win of the season in the 20-lap 305 sprint car feature. Jake Jones of Hunlock Creek scored his fourth win of the year in the 12-lap roadrunner race.
Selinsgrove Speedway’s next race is slated for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, featuring the 410 sprint cars and super late models in 25-lap main events paying $5,000 to win for the track’s 76th Anniversary Race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.