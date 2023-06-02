Dewease makes history at Williams Grove; Yoder wins at Clinton County

MECHANICSBURG — Lance Dewease made more sprint car history at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, May 26, when he claimed the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints Doug Esh Tribute Race, worth $10,000.
With the win, Dewease made car owner Don Kreitz Jr. the winningest sprint car driver in history at the track, with a win total that now stands at 93.
Kreitz overtook late car owner Al Hamilton to claim the record, with 61 of the 93 victories to Kreitz’s credit coming with him as an owner/driver before Dewease moved into the seat of his No. 69K.
The victory itself was the 113th of Dewease’s career at the famed oval, of which 10 are now All Stars wins.
Chase Dietz started on the pole for the 30-lap Esh race flanked by ace Devon Borden.
It took until lap 19 for the winning move to take place as the leader worked traffic.
Working well off of the bottom in turn four, Dewease ate up Anthony Macri’s advantage to cross the line side by side for control, edging into the narrowest of leads barely visible to the naked eye, but clocked at .012 seconds.
By lap 25, Danny Dietrich was up to second and trying to close on Dewease.
A caution flag with four laps to go for a shredded tire on Tyler Courtney’s mount cleared the way for both drivers with Dewease pulling away to a 3.089 second lead at the finish.
Dietrich finished second followed by Macri, Devon Borden and Kyle Moody.
Yoder scores 21st Clinton County win
MILL HALL — Andrew Yoder, of Snyder County, battled for his 21st career victory on Friday night, May 26, at the Clinton County Speedway in the Limited Late Model division. Brandon Moser held off Tommy Dawson at the line to win the Pro Stocks, while Jeffrey Weaver won the 270s Micros and Blake Snyder won the Four Cylinders event.
Yoder and JR Toner started on the front row of the 25 lap feature event. Yoder took top postion and battled with Toner for the first three circuits.
Matt Cochran took a shot at Yoder on the final lap but was unable to get around Yoder.
“That was a great race,” said an excited Yoder in victory lane. “The track was awesome tonight, and this is going to be a great place for the start of the Appalachian Super Late Model Speedweek in a few weeks. Hopefully we can start Speedweek off with another win to give us momentum.”
Clinton County Speedway returns with racing action tonight, with a four-division show featuring the RaceSaver Sprint Cars, the Pro Stocks, the 270 Micros and the Four Cylinders presented by Werner Fuels. Gates open at 5 p.m., with hot laps at 7 and racing at 7:30.
Pocono names inclusive playground
LONG POND — In celebration of its 20th anniversary as a partner of Pocono Raceway, the Lehigh Valley Health Network expanded its commitment to the venue by securing the naming rights for the inclusive children’s infield playground.
The Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Inclusive Playground, a 5,000-square-foot layout that opened in 2018, was designed for children of all ages to learn, grow and play together. The playground is recognized as a National Demonstration Site, making it one of the top 100 inclusive playgrounds in the country.
LVHN already partners with the track on the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Kids Zone, Kids Day, Kids Club, Tricky’s Kit Kamp and serves as the Official Children’s Hospital.
