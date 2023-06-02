Dewease makes history at Williams Grove; Yoder wins at Clinton County

Andrew Yoder scored his 21st victory Friday night at Clinton County Speedway.

 PROVIDED BY CLINTON COUNTY SPEEDWAY

MECHANICSBURG — Lance Dewease made more sprint car history at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, May 26, when he claimed the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints Doug Esh Tribute Race, worth $10,000.

With the win, Dewease made car owner Don Kreitz Jr. the winningest sprint car driver in history at the track, with a win total that now stands at 93.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.