SELINSGROVE — Anthony Macri, of Dillsburg, continued his early season domination in Central Pennsylvania 410 sprint car racing with a victory in Sunday night’s Ray Tilley Classic at Selinsgrove Speedway. In a string of five nights of racing, Macri won four races.
Macri earned $5,088 for his victory in the annual race honoring the memory of the speedway’s all-time sprint car winner and four-time champion, Ray Tilley of Pine Grove. It was Macri’s fifth career win at the track.
Polesitter Freddie Rahmer stormed into the lead at the start of the sprint car main event. Rahmer was chased by fourth-place starter Brent Marks for the first lap. The caution flag unfurled for Ethan Stutts who made contact with the third turn wall on lap two.
When the race resumed, Marks pulled a slider on Rahmer in turns one and two for the lead. Third-place starter Anthony Macri followed Marks into the runner up position along with sixth-place starter Blane Heimbach. In the early laps, Heimbach attempted to power by Macri for the second position.
Another caution flag for Michael Walter in turn three regrouped the field on lap five. On the ensuing restart, Macri kept Marks in his sights. On the 17th circuit, Macri pulled alongside Marks on the backstretch and made the winning pass entering turn three.
In the final laps, Macri opened up a comfortable lead and posted a 2.7-second margin of victory over Marks for his first win in the Tilley Classic. Heimbach, fifth-place starter Lucas Wolfe, and 10th-place starter Dylan Norris completed the top five.
Brett Schadel, of Herndon, held off the challenges of defending track champion Jeff Rine, of Danville, for his first win of 2022 and fifth career at the track in the 25-lap super late model feature.
Bob Bussey, of Northumberland, returned to victory lane for his 27th career win in the 12-lap roadrunner race.
Selinsgrove Speedway is back in action at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30, with the United Racing Club 360 sprint cars, super late models and roadrunners.
