Pocono to open grandstands to full capacity

LONG POND — Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced statewide mitigation orders — including those related to event capacity and social distancing — will be lifted starting May 31.
Pocono Raceway has issued an official statement in response to the announcement.
“Pocono Raceway will operate at 100% capacity for the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend,” the statement said. “We are thrilled and appreciative of (the) announcement from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. As we have been doing, the raceway will continue to follow the protocols and guidance set forth by our state and the sanctioning body of NASCAR at the time of our events. Our staff is working through this incredible opportunity to be one of the largest outdoor sporting events this summer and kindly ask ticket holders for continued patience. We will be sending out additional announcements, information and details in the coming days and weeks. Until then, we cannot wait to see everyone back at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ this summer!”
The raceway is partnering with the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau to hold the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 27. In addition to the race name, Pocono Raceway and the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau will host a giveaway where fans can enter for a chance to win a VIP experience and the opportunity to wave the green flag to start Sunday’s race. More details about this giveaway, in addition to more fan-driven programs, will be announced soon.
Pocono Raceway, located in Monroe County, will host five NASCAR and ARCA races in three days during the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend. The weekend starts with the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, June 25. A NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races will be held on Saturday, June 26.
The weekend ends with the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NASCAR Cup Series races Sunday, June 27.
(0) comments
