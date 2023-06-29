MILL HALL — Following its second-consecutive rain out, the Clinton County Speedway will be holding a two-day race weekend featuring the RaceSaver Sprint Cars.
A five-division racing program will be held today. The IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars sanctioned by the Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series will compete in the second-annual Founders’ Cup Race. The event honors Clinton County Speedway founders and promoters Del Shank of Mifflintown and Tedd Reitz of Middleburg. The speedway is celebrating its 35th season of operation since it began weekly racing at the 1/3-mile oval. In addition to the sprint cars, the pro stocks, 270 micro sprints, 600 wingless micro sprints and the four cylinders will be part of the program. Gates will open at 5 p.m., hot laps begin at 7 and racing begins at 7:30.
The winner of the Founder’s Cup will be a guaranteed started for the Saturday, July 1, program. Ryan Kissinger, of Bloomsburg, is the defending Founder’s Cup champion.
On Saturday, July 1, the RaceSaver sprint cars will headline the program with a $1,000 to win, $400 to start show.
Time trials will be utilized to determine the heat race line ups. Drivers located throughout Pennsylvania and surrounding states have indicated their intentions to come in for the race weekend. Johnny Scarborough, who may be making the longest tow to the speedway, has indicated his plans to tow from Vermont to compete this weekend. The Pro Stocks, 270 Micros and 4 Cylinders will complement the program as well as fireworks display to start the Fourth of July celebration.
This is the fourth year for the Nittany 40. Past winners include Austin Reed in 2022, Derek Hauck in 2021 and Dale Schweikart in 2020.
The Clinton County Speedway is celebrating its 35th anniversary season, with several hallmark events. Friday, July 14, will feature a $4,000-to-win show for the 410 sprint cars. Tuesday, July 18, will be the first Hyper 600 Wingless Speedweek at Clinton County. Friday, July 21, will mark the return of the URC Sprint Cars. Saturday, August 12, will have the 410s back for the running of the Phil Walter Classic, paying $6,300 to the winner.
Williams Grove to honor Mitch Smith
MECHANICSBURG — When action heats up tonight at Williams Grove Speedway, it will do so for the 35th year in a row in honor of a famed sprint car great, the late Mitch Smith of Linglestown.
The oval will host the Pennsy Supply 35th annual Mitch Smith Memorial as part of Pennsylvania Speedweek, at 7:30 p.m..
To honor Smith, the race will pay a lucrative $20,000 to win, an increase of $5,000 over last year, out of the largest total speedweek purse to be posted in all 2023 series events to go along with the largest amount to win.
Richard D. “Mitch” Smith was the original “Mr. Excitement” of Pennsylvania sprint car lore.
At Williams Grove Speedway, alone he ended his four-decade long career in 1978 with 27 sprint car wins and nine super modified victories. Overall on his career, his checkered flags added up to 179.
Smith’s name became cemented nationally when, in 1971, the “little guy” from Linglestown trounced the boasting stars of the United States Auto Club, not once, but three times when they towed into the region.
On June 19 and Sept. 25 at Williams Grove Speedway in 1971, and again on July 17 at Selinsgrove Speedway, Smith used a rarely doled out temporary racing permit issued by USAC to beat the traveling band.
Smith passed away in 1988, and in 1995 was inducted posthumously into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Iowa.
Brent Marks is the defending winner of the Mitch Smith Memorial. Lance Dewease is the winningest driver in Smith Memorial history, having scored wins in 1992, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2018 and 2021.
Super DIRTcars to race at Big Diamond
POTTSVILLE — The Super DIRTcar Series will make its lone Pennsylvania stop of 2023 at Big Diamond Speedway, for the Anthracite Assault 75, on Tuesday, July 11.
It’ll be the series’ third visit to the 3/8-mile track, after making its first return to the Pottsville, PA since 2009 last year.
A $7,500 payday will be on the line — won last year by nine-time and defending series champion Matt Sheppard.
