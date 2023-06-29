MILL HALL — Following its second-consecutive rain out, the Clinton County Speedway will be holding a two-day race weekend featuring the RaceSaver Sprint Cars.

A five-division racing program will be held today. The IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars sanctioned by the Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series will compete in the second-annual Founders’ Cup Race. The event honors Clinton County Speedway founders and promoters Del Shank of Mifflintown and Tedd Reitz of Middleburg. The speedway is celebrating its 35th season of operation since it began weekly racing at the 1/3-mile oval. In addition to the sprint cars, the pro stocks, 270 micro sprints, 600 wingless micro sprints and the four cylinders will be part of the program. Gates will open at 5 p.m., hot laps begin at 7 and racing begins at 7:30.

