College wrestling
No. 17 Lehigh 18, No. 8 Cornell 15Saturday at Lehigh
157 – Josh Humphreys (Lehigh) dec. Hunter Richard (Cornell) 9-2 165 – Julian Ramirez (Cornell) dec. Brian Meyer (Lehigh) 3-2 174 – Jake Logan (Lehigh) dec. Chris Foca (Cornell) 5-2 184 – AJ Burkhart (Lehigh) dec. Jonathan Loew (Cornell) 7-6 197 – Jacob Cardenas (Cornell) major dec. Eli Jones (Lehigh) 19-4 285 – Jordan Wood (Lehigh) dec. Lewis Fernandes (Cornell) 9-3 125 – Vito Arujau (Cornell) dec. Jaret Lane (Lehigh) 9-3 133 – Malyke Hines (Lehigh) dec. Dom LaJoie (Cornell) 10-4 141 – Connor McGonagle (Lehigh) dec. Cole Handlovic (Cornell) 3-2 149 – Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell) tech fall Steven Storm (Lehigh) 21-6, 5:35 Attendance – 1,593 Extra matches 141 – JJ Wilson (Cornell) dec. Drew Munch (Lehigh) 3-2 285 – Brendan Furman (Cornell) dec. TJ Moore (Lehigh) 4-3
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA y-Buffalo 11 6 0 .647 483 289 x-New England 10 7 0 .588 462 303 e-Miami 9 8 0 .529 341 373 e-N.Y. Jets 4 13 0 .235 310 504
South
W L T Pct PF PA *-Tennessee 12 5 0 .706 419 354 e-Indianapolis 9 8 0 .529 451 365 e-Houston 4 13 0 .235 280 452 e-Jacksonville 3 14 0 .176 253 457
North
W L T Pct PF PA y-Cincinnati 10 7 0 .588 460 376 x-Pittsburgh 9 7 1 .559 343 398 e-Baltimore 8 9 0 .471 387 392 e-Cleveland 8 9 0 .471 349 371
West
W L T Pct PF PA y-Kansas City 12 5 0 .706 480 364 x-Las Vegas 10 7 0 .588 374 439 e-L.A. Chargers 9 8 0 .529 474 459 e-Denver 7 10 0 .412 335 322
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA y-Dallas 12 5 0 .706 530 358 x-Philadelphia 9 8 0 .529 444 385 e-Washington 7 10 0 .412 335 434 e-N.Y. Giants 4 13 0 .235 258 416
South
W L T Pct PF PA y-Tampa Bay 13 4 0 .765 511 353 e-New Orleans 9 8 0 .529 364 335 e-Atlanta 7 10 0 .412 313 459 e-Carolina 5 12 0 .294 304 404
North
W L T Pct PF PA *-Green Bay 13 4 0 .765 450 371 e-Minnesota 8 9 0 .471 425 426 e-Chicago 6 11 0 .353 311 407 e-Detroit 3 13 1 .206 325 467
West
W L T Pct PF PA y-L.A. Rams 12 5 0 .706 460 372 x-Arizona 11 6 0 .647 449 366 x-San Francisco 10 7 0 .588 427 365 e-Seattle 7 10 0 .412 395 366 e-Eliminated from playoffs x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division *-clinched home-field advantage
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City 28, Denver 24 Dallas 51, Philadelphia 26
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 21, Cincinnati 16 Detroit 37, Green Bay 30 Jacksonville 26, Indianapolis 11 Minnesota 31, Chicago 17 Pittsburgh 16, Baltimore 13, OT Tennessee 28, Houston 25 Washington 22, N.Y. Giants 7 Buffalo 27, N.Y. Jets 10 Miami 33, New England 24 New Orleans 30, Atlanta 20 San Francisco 27, L.A. Rams 24, OT Seattle 38, Arizona 30 Tampa Bay 41, Carolina 17 Las Vegas 35, L.A. Chargers 32, OT
Playoff glance
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 15
Las Vegas at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m. (NBC) New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.(CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 16
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:00 p.m. (FOX) San Francisco at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. (CBS) Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Jan. 17
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 25 13 .658 — Philadelphia 22 16 .579 3 Toronto 20 17 .541 4½ Boston 19 21 .475 7 New York 19 21 .475 7 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Miami 25 15 .625 — Charlotte 21 19 .525 4 Washington 20 20 .500 5 Atlanta 17 22 .436 7½ Orlando 7 34 .171 18½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 26 11 .703 — Milwaukee 26 16 .619 2½ Cleveland 22 18 .550 5½ Indiana 15 25 .375 12½ Detroit 8 30 .211 18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 28 14 .667 — Dallas 22 18 .550 5 San Antonio 15 24 .385 11½ New Orleans 14 26 .350 13 Houston 11 30 .268 16½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 28 12 .700 — Denver 20 18 .526 7 Minnesota 20 20 .500 8 Portland 15 24 .385 12½ Oklahoma City 13 26 .333 14½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 30 9 .769 — Phoenix 30 9 .769 — L.A. Lakers 21 20 .512 10 L.A. Clippers 20 21 .488 11 Sacramento 16 26 .381 15½
Saturday’s Games
Memphis 123, L.A. Clippers 108 Indiana 125, Utah 113 Detroit 97, Orlando 92 Charlotte 114, Milwaukee 106 Boston 99, New York 75 Miami 123, Phoenix 100
Sunday’s Games
Brooklyn 121, San Antonio 119, OT L.A. Clippers 106, Atlanta 93 Toronto 105, New Orleans 101 Washington 102, Orlando 100 Denver 99, Oklahoma City 95 Minnesota 141, Houston 123 Dallas 113, Chicago 99 Golden State 96, Cleveland 82 Portland 103, Sacramento 88 Memphis 127, L.A. Lakers 119
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m. Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at New York, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m. Brooklyn at Portland, 10 p.m. Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Washington, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m. Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m. Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m. Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Cleveland at Utah, 9 p.m. Brooklyn at Chicago, 10 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 35 23 7 5 51 137 106 Tampa Bay 37 23 9 5 51 122 109 Toronto 33 22 8 3 47 112 83 Boston 31 18 11 2 38 92 81 Detroit 36 16 16 4 36 99 122 Buffalo 34 10 18 6 26 91 119 Ottawa 29 9 18 2 20 79 107 Montreal 34 7 23 4 18 73 123
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 33 24 7 2 50 115 73 N.Y. Rangers 36 23 9 4 50 106 91 Washington 36 20 7 9 49 122 97 Pittsburgh 34 20 9 5 45 112 89 Columbus 33 16 16 1 33 106 118 Philadelphia 35 13 15 7 33 90 119 New Jersey 36 14 17 5 33 105 126 N.Y. Islanders 28 10 12 6 26 64 80
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 36 23 11 2 48 112 95 St. Louis 36 21 10 5 47 126 98 Colorado 31 21 8 2 44 135 101 Minnesota 33 21 10 2 44 122 102 Winnipeg 33 16 12 5 37 99 99 Dallas 32 17 13 2 36 92 94 Chicago 35 12 18 5 29 83 119 Arizona 33 7 23 3 17 72 128
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 8 23 14 1 47 135 113 Anaheim 38 19 12 7 45 116 106 Calgary 33 17 10 6 40 104 83 Los Angeles 35 17 13 5 39 97 93 San Jose 36 19 16 1 39 102 112 Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 113 111 Vancouver 34 16 15 3 35 89 95 Seattle 33 10 19 4 24 92 122 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Dallas 3, Pittsburgh 2 San Jose 3, Philadelphia 2, OT Boston 5, Tampa Bay 2 Florida 4, Carolina 3, OT Columbus 4, New Jersey 3 Colorado 5, Toronto 4, OT Nashville 4, Arizona 2 Minnesota 3, Washington 2, SO Chicago 2, Vegas 1 N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 1 Los Angeles 4, Detroit 0 Buffalo at Montreal, ppd Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd Ottawa at Vancouver, ppd Sunday’s Games St. Louis 2, Dallas 1 Anaheim 4, Detroit 3, SO Monday’s Games Boston at Washington, 7 p.m. Columbus at Montreal, ppd Tampa Bay at New Jersey, ppd Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Ottawa at Edmonton, ppd N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday’s Games Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m. Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, ppd Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m. Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m. Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Edmonton, ppd Toronto at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Men’s college
basketball
EAST
Fort Wayne 76, Robert Morris 70 Niagara 76, Quinnipiac 66 Rider 79, Marist 75 SUNY-Cobleskill 93, Maine Maritime 90 Siena 69, Fairfield 62 Towson 70, Northeastern 67 Wells 82, Paul Smiths Bobcat 76 Wisconsin 70, Maryland 69
SOUTH
Berry 77, Hendrix 66 Centre 66, Millsaps 57 Coll. of Charleston 65, Elon 61 Hofstra 87, James Madison 80 Memphis 87, Cincinnati 80 Oglethorpe 87, Rhodes 72 Sewanee 79, Birmingham Southern 74 William Peace 66, Brevard 60
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 86, Youngstown St. 80, OT Indiana 73, Minnesota 60 Oakland 86, Milwaukee 65 Ohio St. 95, Northwestern 87
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 93, Lipscomb 88 St. Thomas (Texas) 70, Centenary 59
FAR WEST
Colorado 78, Washington 64 Colorado College 87, Austin 75 Colorado Mesa 81, Black Hills St. 71 Montana St. 66, Montana 59
Women’s college basketball
EAST
Duke 74, Syracuse 65 La Salle 71, Fordham 62 Niagara 87, Canisius 86, OT Northeastern 64, Hofstra 51 Sciences (Pa.) 76, Arizona 67 Stony Brook 63, Maine 44 Towson 91, William & Mary 55 UConn 63, Creighton 55
SOUTH
Boston College 80, Clemson 74 Delaware 86, Coll. of Charleston 84, OT Drexel 71, UNC-Wilmington 68, OT Florida Gulf Coast 83, Jacksonville 64 Florida St. 87, Wake Forest 46 Georgia 72, Alabama 68 Georgia Tech 67, Virginia 31 James Madison 59, Elon 57 LSU 76, Auburn 48 McNeese St. 108, Royals 39 Middle Tennessee 80, North Texas 52 Mississippi St. 70, Vanderbilt 63 NC State 76, Miami 64 North Carolina 71, Virginia Tech 46 South Carolina 74, Kentucky 54 Southern Miss. 65, Louisiana Tech 59 Tennessee 70, Mississippi 58 VCU 72, Saint Joseph’s 64
MIDWEST
Illinois 68, Wisconsin 47 Illinois St. 87, Evansville 68 Indiana St. 73, Bradley 57 Iowa 95, Nebraska 86 Kent St. 54, Ball St. 51 Maryland 87, Minnesota 73 Michigan 76, Rutgers 47 Ohio St. 74, Northwestern 61 Purdue 69, Michigan St. 59 Robert Morris 2, Wright St. 0 Valparaiso 71, Drake 61
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 83, Missouri 73 Florida 97, Texas A&M 89, 2OT Texas 93, Texas Rio Grande Valley 58 Texas A&M-CC 62, Incarnate Word 43
FAR WEST
Boise St. 71, Utah St. 47 Colorado 71, UCLA 63 Colorado St. 90, San Jose St. 64 Hawaii 54, Cal St.-Fullerton 52 New Mexico 75, San Diego St. 72 Oregon 88, California 53 Stanford 66, Gonzaga 50 Transactions
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed C Olivier Sarr to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Fired head coach Vic Fangio.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.