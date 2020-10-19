MILTON – Black Diamond broadcasters Mike Ferlazzo and Corey Houser referred to the 9 a.m. Saturday football game as Breakfast at Milton. Although no one was serving bacon and eggs, Shamokin Area sophomore quarterback Brett Nye and his receivers dished out a large helping of passing offense.
After a shaky start, the Indians rode Nye’s arm to the tune of 204 yards and four touchdowns to a 54-14 dismantling of Milton in a rematch of an earlier Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference Division I game.
Up 7-6 on a 15-yard TD run by junior halfback Tyler Whary, Nye connected with sophomore wide receiver Ryder Zulkowski on a slant pattern for a 47-yard TD.
Zulkowski, whose interception stopped a late second-quarter Milton drive, said, “That was a beautiful ball by Brett, the line did everything; all I did was run. I thank all 10 other people on that play. If it wasn’t for them, it never happened.”
Nye said he knew the play was going to be a touchdown. “I know anytime he has the ball in his hands, he is a playmaker, and he will score. I trusted him with that. I just have to make my throw and he will score.
As for Nye, he was just getting started.
The 5-foot-11, 160-pound gunslinger hooked up with senior wide receiver Billy Delbaugh for not one, not two, but three TD passes in the second quarter on throws of 83, 6 and 86 to blow the game wide open.
But, as alluded to previously, it didn’t start out like that.
In a game that kicked off with Alumni Field engulfed in a dense fog and the temperature struggling to get above 32 degrees, Milton won the toss and scored on the game’s first play. Sophomore quarterback Wade Young hit classmate Xzavier Minium with a short pass and the 6-foot-1 wide receiver ran away from the defenders for a 68-yard touchdown.
Leading 6-0 after Shamokin blocked the PAT, Milton got the ball back one play later when Young, from his cornerback spot, intercepted a ball deflected off the hands of the receiver, fullback Aaron Frasch. The Black Panthers were 68 yards away from taking a two-score lead against a team that handed them a 37-6 a month earlier.
Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski said, “It’s not the way you want to start out, but we responded with a nice long methodical drive afterward and the big plays hit after that, so I’m proud of the guys for the way they responded.”
Hynoski added, “It’s not easy getting to (Kemp Memorial Stadium) at 6:30 in the morning to get here for a game. Our guys did a great job.”
Nye said, “I knew we could just stick to what we know and just score. That first play (on the Milton TD pass) that was just a great play by the defender and we knew we were going to work back from it and come out on top.”
Nye, who was not sacked, and barely touched, said, “Our linemen do a great job opening holes for the running game and pass game. The line did a very good job.”
Milton coach Phil Davis was pleased with the start and the finish, but not noted that they missed their opportunities in between.
“We didn’t capitalize on our opportunities and they did,” he said. “They’re clicking on all cylinders and we’re not.”
Shamokin made some defensive changes after the Young pick, including a switch to a cover-two, and immediately forced a three-and-out.
“We have a lot of options we can go to and our guys are quick to recognize formations,” Hynoski said.
That’s when the tide turned in favor of the visitors in purple and white.
“Once we got that long drive, we felt good about it,” Hynoski said.
Zulkowski said, “They shocked us and I was like ‘now we just gotta wake up and show them what we can do because I didn’t wake up at 6 o’clock in the morning to lose or let them look good. I don’t like it when teams score on me or on my defense. I like when my defense makes plays and that’s what our defense did today (with four interceptions).
Shamokin (4-2) used the tough running of juniors Max Madden and Frasch to march the ball to the Black Panthers’ 15-yard line in eight plays, then handed it to Whary around the right side and the junior, subbing for Ian Paul (he was injured and only playing on defense) took it the rest of the way untouched. Junior Carson Ososkie’s PAT made it 7-6 and the Indians never trailed again.
The second period belonged to Nye and Delbaugh as the first-year senior hauled in three consecutive TD passes leading to a 34-6 halftime lead and guarantee that Nye and other starters would soon be watching the jayvee players finish the game.
The first Nye-to-Delbaugh hook-up bailed the Indians out of a hole after junior safety Colin Seedor made an interception of a Young as at the Indians’ 1-yard line. Madden gave them some breathing room with a 15-yard run to the 17. After two running plays netted minus two yards, Delbaugh got a step on the defender down the right sideline and used his track speed to pull away for an 83-yard score.
Another three-and-out for Milton (0-5) and Zulkowski took a Minium punt and after a brief bobble, followed a wall of blockers for a 50-yard return to the Milton 6-yard line. Again, after two plays netted minus two yards, Nye found Delbaugh for a six-yard TD and Madden picked up the two-point conversion for a 27- 6 lead.
Nye went right back to the well on the next Shamokin series, hitting Delbaugh on a short pass down the middle and the 6-2, 190 speedster jumped over a fallen defender at the Milton 39 and continued for an 86-yard TD.
Zulkowski’s athletic pick at the 3-yard line kept Milton from adding another first-half score.
“The kid picked me and I just had to recover and I just had to catch up to the ball,” Zulkowski said, adding, “I try to be a playmaker whenever I’m on the field.”
Davis said that Zulkowski made a great play. “He’s a heck of a player, we knew that coming.”
The Indians turned the ball over on the second-half kick, with Dylan Reiff recovering for Milton. But after yet another Milton three-and-out, Frasch powered his way for a 14-0yrdd TD run.
With the reserves on the field the Indians added two more scores: a Corey Adams 45-yard interception return and a 34-yard run by Wade Alleman.
Milton got on the board one last time on a 45-yard pass from Kaden Wagner to Noah Smith and a conversion pass from Wagner to Mason Rowe.
Hynoski, whose team clinched at least the No. 2 seed for the District 4 Class2A tournament, will get to decide its first-round game site when the top seeding will be up for grabs in Shamokin’s Friday night rematch at home with Selinsgrove.
Shamokin 54, Milton 14Saturday at MiltonScore by quarters:
Milton (0-5) – 6 0 0 8 — 14 Shamokin (4-2) — 13 21 6 14 — 54
Scoring summaryFirst quarter
M—Xzavier Minium 68 pass from Wade Young (kick blocked) S—Tyler Whary 15 run (Carson Ososkie kick) S—Ryder Zulkowski 47 pass from Brett Nye (kick failed)
Second quarter
S—Billy Delbaugh 83 pass from Nye (kick failed) S—Delbaugh 6 pass from Nye (Madden run) S—Delbaugh 86 pass from Nye (Ososkie kick)
Third quarter
S—Aaron Frasch 14 run (kick blocked)
Fourth quarter
S-Corey Adams 45 interception return (Ososkie kick) S—Wade Alleman 34 run (Ososkie kick) M—Noah Smith 45 pass from Kaden Wagner (Mason Rowe pass from Wagner)
Statistics Sham Milt
First downs 17 8 Rushes-net yards 38-220 30-58 Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) 4-8-2 10-24-4 Passing yards 204 134 Total offense 424 192 Penalties-yards 4-42 5-45 Fumbles-lost 4-2 2-0
IndividualsRushing:
Shamokin, Madden 18-105; Frasch 11-59, TD; Alleman 1-34, TD; Whary 4-13, TD; Collin Bozza 1-8; Karmyne Cole 2-2; team 1-(-1). Milton, Jason Valladares 14-25; Christopher Aviles-Robles 4-23; Luke Goodwin 4-23; Ashton Canelo 5-9; Nijel Hunter 1-(-2); Young 2-(-20).
Passing:
Shamokin, Nye 4-7-1-204, 4 TDs; Bozza 0-1-1-0. Milton, Young 9-22-2-89, TD; Wagner 1-2-0-45, TD
Receiving
: Shamokin, Delbaugh 3-157, 3 TDs; Zulkowski 1-47, TD. Milton, Minium 4-71, TD; Canelo 3-6; Dylan Reiff 2-12; Noah Smith 1-45, TD.
Interceptions: Shamokin, Colin Seedor, Zulkowski, Colton Lynch, Corey Adams. Milton, Young, Nolan Loss.
