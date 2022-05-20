Blair grabs Bloomsburg World of Outlaws win

BLOOMSBURG — Max Blair had this week circled since joining the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series.
Thursday night at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway was his first chance to bring his home state fans to their feet—and he delivered.
The driver from Centerville thundered past polesitter Jeff Rine on Lap 1, leading all 40 laps en route to his second World of Outlaws victory of the season—and third at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway.
Blair is the only driver to win a Super Late Model race at the track, a perfect three-for-three. He stated that experience played a role in his victory.
“Having some prior experience at this place was huge,” Blair said. “It races different than any place I’ve ever been.
“I felt like the first time I was here, it took a while to get the handle of it, so I think being here was a big deal. I don’t know how much I’ve really applied setup-wise, but driving-wise, it was an advantage.”
However, his experience wasn’t the only factor leading Blair to the checkered flag. He had some luck on his side toward the end.
“We actually have a flat tire,” Blair said. “The right rear was going down on that last caution. I thought I could feel it lean over more and more, and it’s flat now.
“So, we got a little lucky there, that’s for sure. But that was a heck of a start to the weekend.”
While Blair took home his fifth career World of Outlaws triumph, the man he’s chasing in the points standings, Dennis Erb Jr., finished behind him in second.
With the win, Blair gained four points on Erb — cutting the deficit to 94.
Four-time Series champion Josh Richards crossed the line third, his second straight podium finish after a third at Mississippi Thunder Speedway.
