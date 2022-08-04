SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, with its first Renegades of Dirt Late Model-sanctioned event for super late models, plus USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint cars and roadrunners. Track gates open at 5.

The 30-lap main event for the super late models will pay $4,000 to win and $350 to start out of the $16,650 purse. Time trials, heats, and a dash will be the qualifying format.

