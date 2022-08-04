SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, with its first Renegades of Dirt Late Model-sanctioned event for super late models, plus USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint cars and roadrunners. Track gates open at 5.
The 30-lap main event for the super late models will pay $4,000 to win and $350 to start out of the $16,650 purse. Time trials, heats, and a dash will be the qualifying format.
Seven different late model drivers have won a feature in eight races to date at Selinsgrove. Bryan Bernheisel, of Lebanon, became the season’s first repeat winner on July 23 and leads the Selinsgrove Ford standings with 2,430 points over one-time winner Brett Schadel of Herndon, with 2,110 points.
Defending champion Jeff Rine of Danville, Coleby Frye of Dover, Andy Haus of Hamburg, Gregg Satterlee of Rochester Mills, and Jim Yoder of Selinsgrove have also scored super late model wins at the track this season.
The USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint cars will compete in their second and final 20-lap feature race of the year at the track. Briggs Danner of Allentown won the May race.
The A&A Auto Stores roadrunner drivers will compete in a 15-lap summer championship race sponsored by Apache Tree Service. Two-time defending champion Jake Jones, of Hunlock Creek, is a five-time winner this season along with two-time winner Levi Vial of Bloomsburg, Bob Bussey of Northumberland, and Brad Mitch of McClure. Nathan Romig of McClure leads the divisional point standings.
The super late models will be the featured attraction in the Aug. 13 Showdown on Sand Hill event plus the PASS/IMCA 305 sprint cars, limited late models, and roadrunners at 7:30 p.m.
Big August races at Williams Grove
MECHANICSBURG — The month of August includes four big events at Williams Grove Speedway, beginning Friday, Aug. 5, with the Billy Kimmel Memorial for the 410 sprint cars, paying $6,000 to win as part of the Hoosier Diamond Series.
The Billy Kimmel Memorial is scheduled each year in honor of the fallen sprint car driver from Mechanicsburg.
At the age of 27, Kimmel was fatally injured in a sprint car racing accident at Williams Grove Speedway in 2007.
Devon Borden is the defending winner of the Billy Kimmel Memorial.
And on the same night, a first-of-its-kind Match Race for the 358 sprint cars will be contested offering a total purse worth more than $20,000.
The much anticipated Match Race, including matched sponsorship funds from the speedway, will go 25-laps in distance while paying $2,021 to win and $696 just to start.
After a night off on Aug. 12, the track returns in a big way on Aug. 19 when Messick’s Farm Equipment presents the World of Outlaws Late Models Series along with the 410 sprint cars.
The outlaws super late models will vie in a 40-lap main paying $10,000 to the winner.
Pennsylvanian Gregg Satterlee is the defending outlaws late model winner at Williams Grove.
The month will come to a close Aug. 26 with the running of the 40th annual Jack Gunn Memorial for the 410 sprints, sanctioned by the All Stars Circuit of Champions.
The Gunn Memorial, another race in the 2022 Hoosier Diamond Series at the oval, will be a twin 20s racing program with each feature event paying $4,000 to the winner.
Presented by Union Quarries, both 20-lap features will award full points toward the 2022 season track title chase.
Anthony Macri won the Gunn Memorial in 2021.
