LEWISBURG – The last time we saw Lewisburg’s boys lacrosse team in action, the Green Dragons had put together a very successful 2019 campaign that culminated with a District 4 Class 2A championship and an appearance in the PIAA playoffs.
Lewisburg was looking for a repeat performance last season, but we all know how that turned out.
So, it is pretty understandable that the Green Dragons were pretty down about that missed opportunity, and, according to coach John Vaji, he and his players are more than ready to get the season going this year.
“I’m just excited the boys are finally able to play lacrosse again. They were pretty bummed the season got cancelled last year. Hopefully, everybody can stay COVID free and we can have a nice season and keep on enjoying playing the game,” said Vaji, whose team fell to District 2 champ Crestwood, 20-5, in the state quarterfinals two years ago.
“(The last year) has been tough, especially when we were looking forward to the season. We had a lot of experience coming back and we had some talented guys. When it stopped and we didn’t get the chance to have the season that we wanted to, it was disappointing for the seniors who had put so much work in.”
And the lost season also prevented the younger players from getting more up to speed and adjusted to the varsity game for Vaji and his staff.
“We went from being a pretty seasoned team to an inexperienced team, and last year would’ve been important to give some of the younger guys (more experience),” he said. “The time away has affected the program, but in a positive way because the interest is (still) there — we have 26 boys out. We picked up some decent numbers and maintained what we had, and that is encouraging.
“But from a development standpoint, we’re just trying to get the guys ready to play,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Four junior captains will lead Lewisburg this year: long stick midfielder Joey Martin, attack Matt Spaulding, midfielder/attack Collin Starr and goalkeeper Jimmy Bailey.
The key player out of those four is Bailey, who will be a first-year starter at a crucial position and a player who really could have used the experience that last season would have provided.
“I think, just with Lewisburg’s success in lacrosse, we are going to try to win (another) district title. We’re going to be inexperienced team, starting with Bailey in goal, but he’s developed greatly and he was probably going to be our starting goalie last year,” said Vaji. “He’s gone from being a freshman to the man in the net as a junior, so we’re excited to see what he can do in goal. He has really developed, and the key is to see how some of the other younger players step up and meet the challenge.
“I think jimmy in goal will do good, plus we have Joey, Matt and Collin,” added Vaji, who believes he has the depth in order to compete among the top teams this season.
“With (Junior defender Owen) Ordonez, who also plays football, the hope is he can bring some stability back on the defensive unit, and we need (Alex) Koontz, (Rowen) Martin, (Eric) Gilger to step up on defense, and (sophomore mid) Matt Reish, who we’re hoping keeps on developing because we think he can do some good things for us.”
Other sophomores Vaji is looking to step in and help out include defenders Jack Kilbride, Hagen Persun, Evan Aikey and Hamzah Abou-Eid.
“We need to be able to develop that depth so we can go 16-18-20 deep during the season so we don’t run guys into the ground, and we need our inexperienced guys to learn what varsity athletics is about and increase their intensity level,” said Vaji. “We’re counting on our four captains — Jimmy, Joey, Collin and Matt — to lead our team in the right direction. The other guys have to follow their leadership and jump on board and follow them (for us to be successful).”
All of that inexperience could be a hindrance, but according to Vaji that youthfulness can be a blessing in disguise.
“In a strange way our strength might be our youth, because the younger guys are excited to play, and they have a passion to play. They want to learn, and even though (youth) is a weakness it’s also going to be a strength,” said Vaji. “So, if we can develop these guys as the season goes on, next year we can be even stronger. I think those guys with the varsity experience are highly skilled and we are going to lean heavily on them, including Jimmy in goal.”
Other programs also have to deal with graduation losses just like Lewisburg, but Vaji thinks teams like Danville and Selinsgrove will still be tough. The Green Dragons after all needed overtime to beat Selinsgrove 10-9 in the 2019 district final.
“The toughest thing is what to expect when you play a team for first time. It is really hard to see what each team has until you play them one time,” said Vaji. “The Selinsgrove matchups will be tough, just because we had some helacious battles with them last year. We were able to beat them in OT to win the district title, so I can imagine they might want to get some revenge and get even. The Seals and Danville are probably the two most dangerous teams in the district.”
Lewisburg Green DragonsCoach:
John Vaji, 2nd season.
Assistant coaches:
Chris Bailey and Eric Martin.
Last season’s record:
14-3; won District 4 Class 2A championship and advanced to PIAA playoffs.
Key losses from last season:
Ethan Spaulding, Will Gower, Eric Starr, Broghan Persun and Wyeth Martin.
Returning starters:
Joey Martin, jr., LSM; Matt Spaulding, jr., A; Collin Starr, jr., M/A.
Remaining roster: Alex Koontz, jr., A/M; Rowen Martin, jr., A/M; Evan Gilger, jr., A; Eric Gilger, jr., A/M; Jimmy Bailey, jr., GK; Gavin Keiser, jr., LSM/D; Braden Davis, jr., M/A; Owen Ordonez, jr., D; Doral Pilling, jr., A; Ricky Torres, so., A; Hagen Persun, so., D; Matt Reish, so., M/A; Mason Fassero, so., A/M; Derek Gessner, so., M/A; Hamzah Abou-Eid, so., D; Gavin Schwartz, so., M/A/LSM; Jack Kilbride, so., D/LSM; Evan Aikey, so., D; Mitchell Malusis, so., A/M; Dan Leao, fr., GK; Owen Rash, fr., A.; James VanLone, fr., A; Ben Bailey, fr., M/A.
